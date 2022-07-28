NEW ORLEANS — There are a pair of coaches in the Sun Belt Conference that are pretty familiar with what it’s like to square off with James Madison on the gridiron.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff’s first road game of his freshman year at Hampton was under the lights at Bridgeforth Stadium in 2002. It was the season opener and the Dukes edged the Pirates 31-28, but that experience allowed Huff to see the JMU faithful up close.
The JMU fans’ pride hasn’t waned since and for the second-year head coach of the Thundering Herd, that’s a big piece that the Dukes bring to the SBC.
“You really get the chance to see why the fanbase is really passionate about their university,” Huff said. “Obviously they had a really good team. I think it goes back to the passion that the fans and that area share for JMU. I think you get a chance to see it. We’ll get a chance to see it live. I think the conference will get a chance to see it as a whole.”
Huff isn’t the only Sun Belt head coach with playing experience against JMU, but Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott played against the Dukes during his freshman season as an offensive lineman at Appalachian State.
In that contest, JMU led by 14 points with three minutes left, but squandered the lead and the Mountaineers tied it late. After a JMU turnover with less than a minute to play, the Dukes left the door open for the Mountaineers to complete the comeback.
With three seconds to play, App State threw a 44-yard desperation pass that was caught as time expired to beat JMU inside Bridgeforth Stadium, completing the fourth-quarter comeback.
“It was one of the most fantastic finishes that I ever had as a player,” Elliott said. “That was kind of one of those all-time great matchups.”
The Dukes, who made their FBS and Sun Belt debut at the league’s Media Day on Tuesday, were welcomed by almost every coach in the league with many citing the team’s FCS dominance and how that can carry over into the new conference.
But just before the Media Day event kicked off, the Sun Belt released its preseason coaches poll, which had JMU picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division.
Elliott, who also spent time at App State as an assistant during the Dukes and Mountaineers postseason meetings, said he looked at the rankings and “laugh[ed] because nobody knows exactly what JMU is except for a guy like me who’s been in their shoes.”
“Coming from a guy who spent a lot of years in the FCS at Appalachian State, I know exactly what they bring,” Elliott said. “They were one of the top FCS programs in the country. The top level of the FCS can certainly come in and compete at a high level.”
JMU’s success at the FCS level reminded multiple coaches of what Georgia Southern did before joining the FBS ranks and the Sun Belt just as the Dukes are now.
The Dukes have a pair of FCS national titles and have made it to at least the playoff semifinals in five of the last six seasons. During that stretch, JMU has appeared in the championship game three times, winning its second title in program history to cap the 2016 campaign.
The Eagles won six FCS national championships before making the leap into the FBS in 2014 and found immediate success, going 9-3 overall with an unblemished record in conference play and claimed the league crown.
Georgia Southern became just the third team in history to win its conference title in the first year of FBS play and the first to go undefeated in league play that season.
First-year Lousisana head coach Michael Desormeaux believes the Dukes are the next team to follow in the footsteps of Georgia Southern as JMU begins Sun Belt play in September.
“There’s no reason to think that they can’t follow the progression of the other teams that have done it. The history is there,” Desormeaux said. “The kids that play at JMU expect to win football games. … The expectations are there and it doesn’t matter if it’s FBS or FCS. You got to put the ball down and you got to score touchdowns.”
Clay Helton, who enters his first season at the helm of Georgia Southern after spending six years as the head coach at USC, also thought of the Eagles when looking at JMU’s success and being a consistent winner in the FCS.
“You look at the quality of that football team and that is a FBS team. And we welcome them,” Helton said. “That is one of the things that I love about the Sun Belt. This league did not break up, it just got stronger. By bringing JMU in, it made our conference even stronger.”
Like Helton, Desormeaux said he was impressed with JMU’s style of play and said he’s already watched film on the Dukes even though they don’t face his Ragin’ Cajuns this season.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell also raved about the Dukes’ winning culture and how that can help strengthen an already tough Sun Belt East.
“I think they add a lot obviously with the success that they’ve had for a long time,” Chadwell said. “A couple national championships, playing in it for what it seems like every year. They’re going to bring an unbelievable fanbase, they’re going to bring an unbelievable tradition and they know how to win. So you’re bringing an established program to your conference.”
For others, the Dukes will help provide a regional rival in conference play, something Conference USA didn’t provide Marshall and Old Dominion, who also join the Sun Belt this fall.
ODU head coach Ricky Rahne was excited to see JMU in the Sun Belt and how the Dukes could become one of the Monarchs’ top rivals in the conference.
“There’s 1.7 million people [in Hampton Roads] and guess what, we’ve got some JMU fans,” Rahne said. “For us, it’s a big time rivalry and that’s something that we lacked in our previous conference.”
Although the Dukes and ODU are almost destined to become rivals, JMU also has history with App State. The two programs have faced off in meaningful FCS playoff games in the past and now will see each other once a year.
App State head coach Shawn Clark is excited for JMU and thinks they will fare better in the Sun Belt than most people think based on the success the Dukes have had over the past 20 years.
“I think James Madison is going to surprise a lot of people in the Sun Belt this year,” Clark said, “I don’t think it’s going to take a transition to be competing for a championship. They have the funds, they have the stadium, they have a great recruiting process and I believe they’ll be one of the top teams in our conference in a short amount of time.”
