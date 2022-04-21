Sun Belt Conference expansion, which led to James Madison, Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall as new full members, was always a move primarily about football.
American football, that is.
But rumors began swirling even before the addition of the new schools was official that the Sun Belt had big plans for men’s soccer, a sport it hadn’t even sponsored since 2020. Indeed, SBC commissioner Keith Gill announced earlier this month the Sun Belt would bring back men’s soccer and with a field of programs that makes it one of the top leagues in the nation.
Newcomers JMU, ODU and Marshall will join existing Sun Belt members Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State. But the real coup was securing affiliate memberships of Kentucky, West Virginia and South Carolina, teams that had been playing soccer in Conference USA.
“These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation’s premier soccer conferences,” Gill said.
The new nine-team conference has combined for more than 100 NCAA Tournament appearances. Marshall won the national championship in 2020 while JMU and Kentucky also have deep NCAA runs in their recent history and West Virginia has been a fixture in the Top 25.
“With conference realignment, it caused a little bit of a crisis, but as coaches we saw a little bit of an opportunity to create a top conference that is always in the power five in terms of men’s soccer and is always trying to produce national champions,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. “I’ve been really proud to be a new member of the Sun Belt.”
What else has been apparent since the announcement is the Sun Belt took its reentry into the sport extremely seriously. Sun Belt deputy commissioner Kathy Keene is the conference’s lead administrator for men’s soccer and received high praise from the coaches around the new league for being open to feedback that eventually led to attracting the high-profile members.
“[Keene] worked incredibly well with us,” Grassie said. “Not just to make sure the affiliates were in and that we had such a strong soccer conference, but that the format was correct. That you listened to us about concerns, that we set up the league, that we have rest and recovery and we get the best product on the field. From Day 1 of the Sun Belt affiliation, I’ve been really proud to be a member.”
JMU coach Paul Zazenski made it clear the move into the Sun Belt would benefit his program in ways well beyond the slate of teams the Dukes will face.
“It certainly opens up additional exposure to the players and the program,” Zazenski said. “I think things like quality production and ESPN+ and having weekend games and better opponents with better facilities is what is most exciting about this opportunity.”
The conference schedule released earlier this month typically features Saturday matches with a full week between Sun Belt games early in the season. Weekday matches are mixed into the final few weeks of the regular season, allowing for big contests with national tournament significance to take a bigger stage on ESPN platforms.
“We received a lot of input from incoming members,” Gill said. “In terms of what programs to invite, how to structure the schedule, how to structure the championship. This is a league that tries to listen to its membership because at the end of the day that is who we work for and who we serve. I think we had a lot of good input from soccer coaches and the schools.”
South Carolina coach Tony Annan summed up his thoughts on how the Sun Belt prepared for its moment succinctly.
“I think we’ll show the rest of the country this is how a conference should operate,” Annan said.
