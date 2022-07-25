As James Madison gears up for its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference, its first stop in the new league is media day at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on Tuesday.
The two-day event kicks off with the East Division speaking on the first day, while the West Division will wrap things up on Wednesday.
The Dukes will have head coach Curt Cignetti, graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese and redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu in attendance and the Dukes will take the main stage at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here are four things to watch at this week’s media days:
New Additions
JMU isn’t the only program making its Sun Belt debut at media days this week, but so will Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss.
The trio joining JMU are all making the move to the Sun Belt from Conference USA and two of them appeared in bowl games this past fall.
Marshall went 7-6 a year ago, including a one-point loss on the road to Sun Belt foe Appalachian State and an overtime win over ODU. The Thundering Herd appeared in the New Orleans Bowl, falling to new conference opponent Louisiana 36-21.
Marshall enters the conference as one of the top teams in the east division, led by redshirt sophomore running back Rasheen Ali.
Ali, who will speak at media day, has been all over preseason award watch lists this summer after accounting for more than 1,800 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns in his first collegiate season.
The Cleveland native was named to the Maxwell Award (top college football player) and the Doak Walker Award (top college football running back) watch lists this offseason.
Marshall isn’t the only new conference team that made a bowl appearance a year ago, but ODU did too.
The Monarchs played in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, after winning their last five regular season games to earn bowl eligibility.
ODU is led by head coach Ricky Rahne, who enters his second season at the helm, and he’ll be joined by redshirt junior tight end Zack Kuntz and redshirt senior safety R’Tarriun Johnson in the Big Easy.
The final new addition to the conference, Southern Miss, didn’t play in a bowl game a year ago, but return with new head coach Will Hall.
Hall makes his debut at the helm of the program after the Eagles went 3-9 a season ago, falling to Sun Belt foes South Alabama and Troy in non-conference play.
Hall previously served as the offensive coordinator at Tulane for the past two seasons before being hired in Hattiesburg, Miss. The first-year head coach will be joined by senior wideout Jason Brownlee and graduate linebacker Swayze Bozeman in New Orleans.
Same School, New Coach
Not only will the Sun Belt welcome four new programs to the conference this fall, but it’ll also have a trio of new head coaches, too.
Former USC head coach Clay Helton is now at the helm of Georgia Southern, while Jon Sumrall leads Troy and Michael Desormeaux is in charge at Louisiana.
Helton replaces Chad Lunsford, who was fired after a 1-3 start to the season last fall after leading the Eagles to three straight bowl appearances in years prior.
Georgia Southern is the second program Helton has been at the helm at, leading USC to a 46-24 record from 2015 until he was relieved of his duties after the second game of the season last fall.
At Troy, Sumrall will make his head coaching debut after serving on the Kentucky staff for the past three seasons, including co-defensive coordinator of the Wildcats last fall.
Though it’s his first head coaching job, Sumrall previously was the associate head coach, special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Troy (2015-17).
Like Sumrall, Desormeaux will make his head coaching debut at a college that he’s familiar with this fall. The New Iberia, La., native has been on the Ragin' Cajuns staff since 2016, working his way up to co-offensive coordinator last season.
Desormeaux replaces his former boss, Billy Napier, who left for Florida in November.
Running Back Depth
The Sun Belt only has two premier quarterbacks — App State’s Chase Brice and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall — entering the season, but the league is loaded in the backfield.
When the Doak Walker Award Watch List was announced last week, the Sun Belt landed 10 backs on the more than 60 player group, including two from Georgia Southern and a pair from Georgia State.
The Eagles’ Gerald Green and Jalen White were joined by App State’s Cameron Peoples, Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams, ODU’s Blake Watson and Ali in the east division.
From the west, Southern Miss’ Frank Gore Jr. made the list along with Louisiana's Chris Smith and Troy’s Kimani Vidal.
Those 10 backs don’t include JMU’s loaded backfield, which returns redshirt junior Latrele Palmer, who rushed for almost 1,000 yards last season, redshirt freshman Kaelon Black and Agyei-Obese.
Agyei-Obese is slated to be the Dukes’ top back this fall after missing most of last season due to injuries. During the 2019 campaign, Agyei-Obese rushed for more than 1,200 yards with 19 touchdowns.
Preseason Awards
JMU senior wide receiver Kris Thornton was the lone Duke to be named to a preseason conference team after he was selected to the first-team offense.
Thornton is the leading returning wideout for the Dukes after logging 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Coastal Carolina’s McCall was named Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while the Chanticleers’ Josaiah Stewart, a linebacker, was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
JMU was also picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division, selected just ahead of ODU.
In the East, App State was picked first with 10 first place votes while Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, the Dukes and the Monarchs rounded out the division in that order.
In the West, Louisiana earned the top spot after receiving 12 first place votes, while South Alabama, Troy, Texas State, Southern Miss, Arkansas State and ULM completed the rest of the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.