Now just a few weeks away from its first game as an FBS program, energy around James Madison’s practices has been high.
If the lack of eligibility for a Sun Belt Conference championship or a bowl game — an NCAA rule for teams transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision — is a drag on the Dukes, it certainly isn’t showing. This time around, JMU knows it simply has 11 games to prove itself.
“I don’t see our team having an issue of motivation,” JMU pass rusher Isaac Ukwu said at Sun Belt media days. “Our motivation will always be winning on a week-in and week-out basis. No matter whether we can win a conference championship or win a bowl game or anything like that, once the whistle blows and we’re between the lines it is going to get competitive no matter what’s on the line.”
The Dukes have won 86 percent of their games since 2016, but outside of the program expectations aren’t as high for JMU as the competition gets tougher. Many preseason publications have JMU finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2002 and the Sun Belt coaches voted the Dukes sixth in the seven-team Sun Belt East.
JMU players are eager to show they belong with Sun Belt programs such as Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Marshall, themselves former FCS powerhouses.
“The standard is excellence at JMU,” running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “Once the whistle starts, it’s game time.”
New-Look Cajuns
Coming off back-to-back Sun Belt championships, Louisiana is another team looking to live up to a standard while embracing a new challenge. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, the difference between recent success and hope for 2022 is a new head coach in Michael Desormeaux.
Desormeaux takes over for Billy Napier, who took the head coaching job at Florida after last season. A former standout player for the Ragin’ Cajuns, Desormeaux had also been an assistant at Louisiana since 2016.
Louisiana has controlled the Sun Belt West recently, but Desormeaux knows that the challenge is greater this time around with a deeper division. Troy is shifting from the East to the West with the addition of four new programs and newcomer Southern Miss is viewed as a sleeping giant as it joins the division.
“What an exciting time to be around the Sun Belt Conference,” Desormeaux said. “Having been around this league for a long time, it’s really exciting to see the Sun Belt become a destination for schools where they want to be.”
Eagles Aiming Sky High
It’s been a down period for Georgia Southern, which won six FCS national titles and then finished on top of the Sun Belt in its first FBS season in 2014. But the Eagles struggled under former coach Chad Lunsford and the program known for running some version of an option offense for decades is going in a different direction under new coach Clay Helton.
Helton, who previously coached at USC, brings a more aerial attack to Statesboro and Buffalo transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease will help ease the transition.
After coaching at one of the most tradition-rich programs in college football, Helton has high hopes for where Georgia Southern can eventually go.
“We have been a historic and successful program at the FCS level,” Helton said. “There’s a standard and expectation and that standard lives on in the FBS level. Being the national story, we don’t want to be a regional product. We’ve seen it with programs like Cincinnati, Central Florida and Memphis over the years. Based on our recruiting base, we feel like we can get there.”
