After James Madison coach Curt Cignetti expressed concerns to open fall camp about who might catch passes for the Dukes, some receivers appear to be stepping up as the Sept. 3 opener against Middle Tennessee State draws closer.
“Receivers, we’ve been thin at times, but we’ve also been jumping around and running guys at a lot of different spots,” JMU tight end Drew Painter said following Friday’s practice at Bridgeforth Stadium. “It’s been good seeing everyone step up. Here and there there are drops, but overall they’ve been stepping up. A bunch of guys stepping up.”
Among the less heralded incoming transfers at JMU, former West Virginia State wideout Payton Hunter has been making plays in practice.
Monmouth transfer Terrance Greene is also expected to play alongside preseason first-team All-Sun Belt receiver Kris Thornton, but Hunter's emergence might be more of a surprise to those outside of the program.
The Ashburn native didn't catch a pass and returned three kickoffs in one season at West Virginia State, but looks the part of a Division I player at JMU.
Tight ends might also be targets for the Dukes, but that unit is also looking forward to its role in the run game.
“Hopefully we get to be moving around, some different formational sets and running routes from different positions,” Painter said. “Tight ends, we like to stay down and we’re going to establish the run game as usual. Maybe getting out on the perimeter and blocking for some QBs.”
HUFF FOR THE HERD
Second-year Marshall head coach Charles Huff comes to the Sun Belt, like JMU’s Curt Cignetti, as a former assistant of Nick Saban and Alabama. So he knows a thing or two about selling a major brand on the recruiting trail. Huff said at the Group of 5 level, selling the tradition and success of the Thundering Herd has been similar.
“The Marshall brand is strong,” Huff said at Sun Belt Media Days last month. “I think the Marshall brand is strong because of the history and tradition. All the way back to Randy Moss and Chad Pennington and Byron Leftwich. Those are the foundations that we stand on. In order to build a good relationship in recruiting, you have to have some kind of foundation.”
Huff is looking to build off a solid first season as a head coach, in which the Herd finished 7-6 with a loss to new conference mate Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl. Marshall will get another shot at the Ragin’ Cajuns this season, playing host to Louisiana on Oct. 12 in a game televised by ESPN2.
This time around it could have serious Sun Belt championship implications.
TRYING TO TURN IT AROUND
Jake Spavital’s first three seasons as head coach at Texas State were a challenge, trying to rebuild after one-time JMU coach Everett Withers went 7-28 in three seasons with the Bobcats.
Spavital’s record in San Marcos hasn’t been much better, going 9-27 in the same amount of time. Often a coach with something to prove might have some fear for his job when new bosses take over, but Spavital said a change in administrative leaders at Texas State is exciting for his program.
Bobcats athletic director Don Coryell just celebrated one year on the job while Texas State president Kelly Damphousse, a former chancellor at Arkansas State, took office in April.
“Our university is on the rise,” Spavital said. “We have new leadership right now with our new president Kelly Damphousse and our new athletic director Don Coryell, who has been working tirelessly to help support us in any possible way he can.”
Damphousse has shown a strong interest in sports since taking over at Texas State, but if the football coach had concerns the new administrators might be eyeing an opportunity to bring in their own hire, it didn’t show at SBC Media Days.
Spavital went 4-8 and 3-5 in the Sun Belt last year, the Bobcats best season since 2014.
“I owe those guys a lot,” Spavital said. “They do a lot for us. It just shows our university is trending in the right direction.”
