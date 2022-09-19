The Sun Belt Conference race begins in earnest this week with five games between SBC teams highlighting the schedule, starting with a nationally-televised game between Coastal Carolina and Georgia State on Thursday night.
Appalachian State and Troy officially opened the conference season on Saturday, and did so in dramatic fashion. After App State hosted ESPN’s College Gameday show in Boone, N.C., in the morning, the Mountaineers knocked off the Trojans later in the day with a Hail Mary touchdown at the final horn.
Coastal Carolina enters the game against the Panthers — which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, elevated on Monday from its original slot on ESPNU — undefeated after a strong fourth quarter lifted the Chanticleers over Buffalo on Saturday. Georgia State is coming off an extremely disappointing loss to a previously struggling Charlotte team, but Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said any conference game is "going to be a challenge.”
“Now our real season begins, so to speak,” Chadwell said. “We know we’re going to go in there as the underdog due to their super seniors and the experience they have. I think with the additions, this will be the toughest conference race that we’ve had. If you look at the number of wins our conference has had against top programs, now we’re getting ready to go against each other and it’s going to be hard.”
By Saturday, Appalachian State will take center stage again, playing host to undefeated James Madison in what appears to be a budding new Sun Belt rivalry. The Dukes are trying to keep an even keel, but coach Curt Cignetti acknowledged there was an increased level of excitement for the program’s first-ever Sun Belt game.
“It’s important because it’s the next game up,” Cignetti said. “But App State has been the class of the league and our guys are really excited about it.”
In the Western Division, the conference season begins with a big rivalry game in bayou country. Louisiana travels to Louisiana-Monroe after the Ragin’ Cajuns saw the nation’s longest active winning streak come to an end after 15 games with a loss to Rice.
“We’re getting tested every week and Louisiana represents the very best in our conference,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said. “We’re excited to be at home and do our best to take on the conference champions.”
In other Sun Belt debuts, Old Dominion is coming off a loss to play host to Arkansas State while Marshall heads to Troy where both teams are looking to bounce back from heartbreaking losses last weekend.
App State Navigating Distractions
For Appalachian State, the first month of the season has been flanked with off-field hype each week, and the upcoming game against JMU will be no different.
Week 1 saw Appalachian State bring in extra bleachers for an overflow crowd against the state’s flagship university, the North Carolina Tar Heels. The following week the Mountaineers traveled to Texas A&M, where they upset the sixth-ranked Aggies.
That led into last weekend’s College Gameday show from the App State campus. This weekend, the Mountaineers will have a third straight sellout against JMU for the program’s annual Black Saturday game, which has generally been designated for a big rivalry contest.
“Last week was crazy,” App coach Shawn Clark said. “This week is just as bad, but that’s a good problem to have.”
Cajuns' Streak Ends
It was a disappointing weekend all around for the Sun Belt after the league scored multiple huge non-conference victories and gained national attention the week before.
As the SBC came back to Earth, it saw Louisiana’s FBS-best 15-game winning streak come to an end with the Ragin’ Cajuns falling to Rice.
Now the defending league champions aim to get back on track against an in-state rival.
“It’s a bounce-back week,” Cajuns coach Mike Desormeaux said. “We haven’t been here in a little while. For our team, it feels good we haven’t had this too often. Anytime you lose it stings, and this team feels the same way. We’re really excited about this week, opening up conference play with UL-Monroe, certainly a rivalry game for us that always has been and always will be. So we have to move on, because we’re under no illusions of what type of game this is going to be.”
