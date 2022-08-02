It’s a league with multiple notable incoming transfer quarterbacks — James Madison’s Todd Centeio, Marshall’s Henry Colombi and South Alabama’s Carter Bradley among them. But the Sun Belt Conference’s reputation, and hopes to crack a New Year’s Six bowl game, may rest with its two most high profile returning signal callers.
At the SBC media days last week in New Orleans, no players moved the needle quite like Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and Appalachian State’s Chase Brice.
McCall, a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, is coming off one of the Sun Belt’s best seasons ever. He shunned opportunities to enter the NFL Draft or transfer to a Power 5 Conference program after completing 73 percent of his passes for 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.
The junior has excelled since arriving at Coastal Carolina, but McCall said he’s as at ease as he’s been in the Chanticleers’ offense heading into 2022.
“Getting plays under my belt, I’m more comfortable in our system and what we’re trying to accomplish on offense,” McCall said. “The Sun Belt is extremely competitive so I wouldn’t say it’s easier by any means, but I’m definitely more comfortable for myself back there.”
Brice hasn’t been far behind. The Appalachian State quarterback who blossomed in Boone after stints at Clemson and Duke, threw for a Sun Belt best 3,337 yards and matched McCall with 27 touchdowns, but was picked off 11 times.
McCall enters the 2022 season as the SBC’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, but with a more experienced offense around him, it’s Brice and the Mountaineers picked to win the league championship.
Brice also gets the earliest opportunity to shine on a national stage. The Mountaineers open the season at home against North Carolina then travel to Texas A&M the following week. Strong showings for Brice and Appalachian State in those games could dictate the discussion surrounding the quarterback, his team and the conference going forward.
“It’s a very challenging schedule without a question,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “Anytime you open up with an in-state opponent in Boone, we’re expecting more than 40,000 and Boone will be rocking. It’s a chance to put our program on a national stage. Then we travel down to College Station, that’s going to give us a starting point of where we are in the season.”
In addition, the three new teams in the Sun Belt East (JMU, Marshall and Old Dominion) provide different looks for the quarterbacks and should make the division deeper overall, adding to the respect earned if either Brice or McCall can lead their team through the SBC East gauntlet.
“It’s a great opportunity for these schools to be added to the Sun Belt,” Brice said. “It’s my second year and it’s already changing. It’s already new, but I think it will be fun. I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody in this conference.”
McCall and Coastal face all four newcomers to the conference this season and across the league there are challenging defenses, particularly in the East Division. Georgia State returns seven starters from a defense that picked off 11 passes and held opponents under 60 percent completions a year ago. Marshall had arguably the top defense in Conference USA last season while the secondary was a strength for Southern Miss. JMU shut down FCS All-American Cole Kelley, who has since signed with the Washington Commanders.
McCall sees the challenge ahead, but also believes his Chanticleers are up for it.
“With the Sun Belt in general, and specifically the East, you’ve got to come to play every week,” McCall said. “You can’t just roll the ball out, you’ve got to prepare for each team the same way. Especially adding four new teams is going to make it that much more competitive. It’s going to be another exciting year in the Sun Belt, so we are looking forward to it.”
