When the Doak Walker Award watch list was released last week, the Sun Belt Conference led the country with 12 nominees of the 74 that made up the group of the top preseason running backs in college football.
It’s no surprise the Sun Belt was able to outperform the Power 5 conferences in the watch list since the league has hung its hat on powerful rushing attacks for years.
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, who’s in his first year at the helm of the Eagles, pointed to the history of premier run games in the Sun Belt.
“When you look at the strength of this league over the years, it’s always been quality running backs, quality run games,” Helton said. “I think it’s one of the reasons it’s been ultra successful, they have been able to be an effective, physical, tough run conference.”
Last season, the league had just two teams average less than 100 rushing yards a game and had a pair of teams eclipse 200 yards a game — Coastal Carolina (231.3 yards per game) and Georgia State (222.7 yards per game).
“It’s not a spread, throw it every down, it’s a physical league,” Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “I think that many good running backs shows it's a priority, right?”
The Chanticleers and Panthers were among the top rushing attacks in the country a year ago, ranking sixth and eighth in the NCAA, respectively.
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark said he thinks that college football is headed towards more of a running style, especially the Sun Belt.
“Anytime you can run the football, I think you have a chance to win a championship,” Clark said. “Passing sells tickets, but if you can run the football, you can win a championship. We’ve lived by that and the last six out of seven years, we’ve won a championship.”
The Mountaineers averaged 187.7 rushing yards per game a year ago, but return with two 1,000 yard backs from that season, including Camerun Peoples — a first-team all-conference preseason selection.
Peoples starred for App State out of the backfield last season, logging 926 rushing yards (third-best in the Sun Belt) with a league-leading 14 rushing touchdowns and a trio of 100-yard games.
The year before that? Peoples led the conference with 1,124 rushing yards, which was the 10th-most nationally and logged 12 rushing scores. He also logged a NCAA bowl-record 317 rushing yards on just 22 attempts in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Clark said that the Sun Belt was a tough league to win in previously with the quality teams and running backs it had, but after adding James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss, it got even harder.
Marshall enters the Sun Belt with Rasheen Ali, who made the league’s preseason first team at running back. JMU has a three-headed rushing attack of Percy Agyei-Obese, Latrele Palmer and Kaelon Black, while ODU brings Blake Watson, who was fifth in Conference USA with 1,215 rushing yards last season.
Southern Miss also has a top rusher in the backfield with Frank Gore Jr., the son of NFL veteran Frank Gore, and he was eighth in CUSA last season with 801 rushing yards.
The new teams might make it harder to win games in the league, but Desormeaux said in order to win in the Sun Belt, teams have to be able to run the ball.
“I think it has to start with an effective running game,” Desormeaux said. “In our league, you just look at the teams in the last few years that have won … whether it was App State or us or Coastal with the runs that they’ve made, it’s all been teams that run the ball very effectively. I think you have to be able to do that.”
Louisiana was third in the league with an average of 191.9 rushing yards a game last season en route to winning the Sun Belt title.
As the league continues to be a physical, ground-based offense conference and full of premier backs nationally, it’s something that Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott is glad to see as a former offensive line coach.
“We do have some talented backs in this conference and it’s going to be interesting to see the rushing attack of all these teams,” Elliott said. “It’s football, but valuing the running game is something that I love to see.”
