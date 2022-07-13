The Sun Belt released its women’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, and with it details of the return of one of the best rivalries in the sport with James Madison and Old Dominion in the same conference once again.
The Dukes and Monarchs will meet Dec. 31 in Harrisonburg with a rematch set for Feb. 18 in Norfolk. Those contests will mark the 79th and 80th in the series. Many of those games were played with Colonial Athletic Association championships on the line as JMU and ODU became two of the most successful mid-major programs in the country.
The Monarchs lead the series 53-25, racking up many of those wins in the early years. JMU joined ODU as a national power in the 90s and 2000s and was making a case for the top program in the CAA before ODU left the conference in 2013. JMU and ODU haven’t played since then, but as both teams join the Sun Belt this season the rivalry is back on.
“I am really excited,” Sean O’Regan, who is entering his seventh season as JMU’s head coach and before that was a longtime Dukes’ assistant, said. “It won’t be what it was when I first got here. When I first got here they were ranked and going to the Sweet 16 and we were ranked too. I don’t know if it will get to that level really quickly, but I’m really excited.”
O’Regan couldn’t convince ODU to keep the series going under former coaches Karen Barefoot and Nikki McCray-Penson and this season will mark the first time he matches up with third-year Monarchs coach DeLisha Milton-Jones, a former WNBA All-Star.
JMU is looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristic 14-15 finish in 2021-22 while ODU went 24-10 last season and advanced to the second round of the WNIT. O’Regan thinks resuming the series should generate excitement among both fanbases.
“I just think that’s one of the best women’s basketball rivalries there is and we should have been playing the game the last nine years,” O’Regan said. “I am really excited about that. We get to play them twice. The travel is going to be an interesting one, but I really am glad we get to play them twice.”
As the coach alluded to, travel could be an issue with the new 14-team Sun Belt. Conference games will generally be played on Thursdays and Saturdays and the Dukes have some weeks that include long road trips.
Among them is JMU’s return game to ODU. The Dukes play at Texas State on Feb. 16 before making the approximately 1,500-mile trip from San Marcos, Texas to Norfolk to play two days later.
Logistics aside, the Dukes’ excitement for the new conference remains. Beyond playing an old in-state rival, JMU players and coaches were looking forward to seeing some new teams and challenging for a title in a league that appears wide open.
“Everybody is just really locked in to go and win a championship,” JMU junior guard Jamia Hazell said. “I think that’s a big thing. Especially going into a new conference, I think that’s really exciting too.”
JMU's full Sun Belt Conference schedule is listed on JMUSports.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.