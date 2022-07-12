The Sun Belt Conference released its men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday.
And for James Madison, that means knowing the dates for some intriguing matchups in the Dukes' debut season in the SBC.
The Sun Belt move means JMU is once again conference foes with Old Dominion, playing the Monarchs twice in a season for the first time since 2013. The Dukes will also meet Georgia Southern on the hardwood for the first time. JMU plays host to Georgia Southern on Jan. 13 with Dukes coach Mark Byington making a return to Statesboro on Feb. 9 where he was the head coach of the Eagles for seven seasons before leaving for JMU in 2020.
JMU opens Sun Belt play on Dec. 29 at Georgia State where the reigning Sun Belt Tournament champions are opening a new arena this season. The Dukes then play at Marshall on New Year’s Eve before returning to Harrisonburg to face Texas State on Jan. 5 and Appalachian State on Jan. 7.
The Dukes play at South Alabama (Jan. 12), at Troy (Jan. 19) and at Southern Miss (Jan. 21) before wrapping up January with a two-game homestand against Coastal Carolina (Jan. 26) and Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 28).
February begins with the resumption of the JMU-ODU rivalry in Norfolk on Groundhogs Day then the Dukes travel to Appalachian State on Feb. 4. Trips to Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina (Feb. 11) conclude a four-game road swing before JMU finishes the regular season with four games at home: ODU on Feb. 16, Louisiana on Feb. 18, Marshall on Feb. 22 and Georgia State on Feb. 24.
The release of the conference schedule revealed the Sun Belt, which will broadcast or stream all men’s basketball games on an ESPN platform, opted to use a weekly Thursday-Saturday format with a pair of league games.
A new divisional format with the additions of JMU, ODU and Marshall in the East and Southern Miss in the West — along with longtime Sun Belt member Troy moving to the West Division — was another change announced on Tuesday.
Sun Belt teams will play each team in their division twice, home and away. They will also play six cross-division contests, three at home and three on the road, to make up the 18-game conference schedule. That leaves each team avoiding one program each season from the opposite division.
The question remaining for the Dukes is how they fill out their non-conference slate. JMU is scheduled to play road games at Buffalo (Nov. 12), North Carolina (Nov. 20), Virginia (Dec. 7) and Coppin State (Dec. 21). James Madison is also scheduled to play in the Savannah Invitational the week of Thanksgiving, with a 10-team field featuring several mid-major powers.
One of the most notable aspects of the Sun Belt schedule is the return of a home-and-home series with Old Dominion. The Dukes and Monarchs were longtime rivals in the Colonial Athletic Association with ODU owning the all-time series lead 58-28.
The schools continued the series as a non-conference game after ODU left the CAA in 2014. JMU has won the past two meetings.
Cooper-Williams Officially Named Women's Assistant
With the Sun Belt set to release the women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, JMU also announced the promotion of former Dukes’ standout Kayla Cooper-Williams to assistant coach.
Cooper-Williams was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2020 and joined the JMU staff after graduating. Since then she’s worked her way up from graduate assistant to director of player development and recruiting to full-time assistant coach.
The promotion was expected following the departure of Samantha Prahallis-Holmes, who took a job at St. John’s. Cooper-Williams had already filled Prahallis-Holmes position for parts of last season during the assistant coach’s maternity leave and had been activated as a full-time assistant for the past several weeks, on the road recruiting for the Dukes this summer.
Cooper-Williams rounds out a brand-new assistant coaching roster under seventh-year head coach Sean O’Regan. Former Troy assistant Neil Harrow and former Marshall assistant Lexie Barrier, a former teammate of Cooper-Williams at JMU, both also joined the Dukes’ staff this offseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.