Last week, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff became the latest prominent Power 5 conference leader to suggest breaking governance of the Football Bowl Subdivision away from the NCAA. This comes just days before James Madison officially becomes an FBS program and member of the Sun Belt Conference on July 1.
“I’ve had conversations with several of the FBS commissioners,” Kliavkoff told The Athletic, “and I’ve been surprised by the unanimous support for the idea among the folks that I’ve spoken to about taking football rule-making and football rule enforcement out of the NCAA and investing it in an organization that is run by the 10 (FBS) conferences.”
But despite Kliavkoff’s talk of unanimous support, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill expressed some reservations about the idea when he spoke to the Daily News-Record earlier this month.
“What I would say to that, to the proponents of that, I’d like to ask them what problems they are trying to solve,” Gill said. “I don’t know that it’s in our best interest to have our sports’ governance in different places. I don’t know that I want our football players governed by one entity and our basketball players, and baseball and softball, governed by another.”
FBS football already differs from the rest of the NCAA with its champion crowned outside of the confines of an officially sanctioned NCAA Tournament, and Kliavkoff is hardly the first to suggest a new model. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith spoke of fully handing the reins to the College Football Playoff, the organization that runs the postseason.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has also suggested in recent months that if college football is going to make a major change, the time to do it should be in the near future.
Kliavkoff cited the wide scope of the NCAA as one reason for change, noting that more than 1,000 schools across Division I, II and III operate with vastly different business models. The financial investment involved among the 10 FBS conferences plus Notre Dame is exponentially larger than even many other Division I schools with FCS and no football.
There is some common ground between Kliavkoff and Gill, however. The Pac-12 commissioner differed from Smith in suggesting that a new group that runs the FBS — including drawing up rules, enforcing them and managing the postseason — stay within the NCAA. Kliavkoff also made it clear he wants all 10 FBS leagues involved and wasn’t advocating for a split of the Power 5 conferences.
Reached Tuesday, Gill said his position on a split hadn’t changed, but he was interested in looking at ways to change the system without breaking away from the NCAA.
“I think my position is the same and consistent with the last part of George’s quote, in which he notes the change can occur within the NCAA,” Gill said. “I think that we need to restructure governance, including FBS football, but those modifications should occur within the NCAA and not through the CFP or some other third party. I do think we need some changes for FBS, but do think it is best that they occur within the NCAA structure.”
None of the uncertainty has done anything to damper Gill’s enthusiasm for a new-look Sun Belt, which welcomes JMU, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi for the 2022-23 school year.
“The great thing for us is I think we are well positioned to thrive in any kind of situation,” Gill said. “I think for our conference, whatever happens we’re going to be well positioned, I’m not concerned about that. I think the real question is, what’s in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. I’m not sure I’ve heard enough detail that breaking football off is in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.”
