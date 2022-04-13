BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater’s softball’s Torie Shifflett put it simply.
“It really feels full circle,” the senior infielder said when reflecting on her career as an Eagle.
Shifflett, the younger sister of former Bridgewater baseball player Drew Shifflett, said between playing close to home and getting her 100th career hit, her career as an Eagle is shaping up to be what she wanted it to be.
“Watching [Drew] growing up, playing the game kind of just pushed me to play the game as well,” Shifflett said. “It felt full circle a lot. So I think that moment really came for me this year.”
Shifflett earned her 100th career hit on the road against Guilford on April 2. She singled to right field in a 9-1, six-inning victory for the Eagles.
What she remembered from it, though, was how the team treated it just like a home game — screaming in support from the dugout.
“They still made it feel like home when it happened,” Shifflett said. “My teammates really motivate me to continue to push myself and just get better every single day.”
Shifflett, a Turner Ashby alum, said she’s a goal-oriented person and that 100 hits was one of those goals. She’s set multiple goals this season as the leadoff batter, including on-base percentage and limiting her errors in the infield.
For the year, she's hitting .381 with 23 RBIs. Last season, she was a second-team selection by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference ranked second on the team with 27 hits and fifth on the team with a .314 batting average.
“I'm very number-oriented,” Shifflett said. “I want to go into accounting, so I feel like that kind of goal setting [is important]. I set goals at the beginning of every season on things that I want to achieve. And that really motivates me, just to continue to move forward and push through to reach those goals.”
Shifflett’s not the first on the team this season to reach 100 career hits — that title goes to her roommate Sarah Wimer. The former Broadway standout did it at home on March 20.
Even though they both had different experiences reaching the milestone, doing it so close together made it all the more special — they grew up together at college and now hit the same milestones just days apart.
“I would say it’s difficult coming into college being teammates with somebody who you once had a big rivalry with,” Shifflett said. “We both played basketball in high school, too. [Wimer’s] constantly going the extra step. I think it's helped our connection on the field with her being a leader and me being the leader of the infield.”
Shifflett’s goals and work ethic haven’t gone unnoticed by her teammates. In fact, as senior Avery Pinder said, it makes her want to work hard to match Shifflett.
“Every time I was the song 'Champion' by Carrie Underwood, I just immediately think of [Shifflett],” Pinder said. “She is someone who you can always look to on the field if you're struggling and if you need guidance or help, she will always help you and she always has the right words to say.”
Coming from Turner Ashby, staying local has been a big part of Shifflett’s passion at Bridgewater. Heading out for a California road trip during spring break, she compared it to her brother's trips and how much it meant to her.
“Having the opportunity to play in California myself wearing Bridgewater across my chest, I feel like meant a lot to be,” Shifflett said. “Seeing all of his hard work and dedication to the school and the baseball program really pushed me to fulfill those shoes and just continue to help Bridgewater College.”
For a Bridgewater infield that’s younger, Eagles head coach Megan Pleskovic said having Shifflett there is important for the development of her team. Both at the plate and on the field, Shifflett’s goal-setting spreads to those around her.
“Torie’s work ethic has never been anything anybody's doubted,” Pleskovic said. “I think just having that having her as both a resource and as a role model. It's really helped our underclassmen, and younger players really have that good example to kind of model behind and see that it's not about how much you do, but it's about the intent that you have behind it.”
Helping out the younger players on the team is something Shifflett herself said’s also made her senior season feel full circle. The infielder said she remembered how important the seniors were when she was a freshman on the team and now that he’s in the same position, it’s important to leave a lasting impact.
“I feel like a big part is just encouraging and motivating them as much as I can,” Shifflett said. “We actually have a freshman shortstop who I've been working a lot with, and we've turned a numerous amount of double plays together. So I feel like just encouraging uplifting and motivating them as much as possible to just fill those roles to the best of their abilities.”
From the California trip to hitting her 100th career hit, Shifflett laughed when she thought about how full circle her final year at Bridgewater is. Now, as the Eagles head into the final stretch of the season, it’s about laying the foundation for the players that come after her to feel the same.
“She's always gonna tell you pretty straight up what she's thinking and feeling,” Pleskovic said. “That leadership ability and not being afraid to speak her mind and the ability to have open conversations. She's somebody that the younger players can model themselves off of.”
