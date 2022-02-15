When redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider stepped into the box to face graduate right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter at a James Madison practice a couple weeks ago, he saw pitches that were next level.
Each time Showalter threw a backdoor slider, Reifsnider was impressed. He looked back at freshman catcher Jason Schiavone, who was behind the plate at the time, in disbelief.
“Can I even hit that?” Reifsnider recalled telling Schiavone. “I’m not sure that I can hit that.”
Showalter, a Turner Ashby graduate, is back for his last season with the Dukes and returns as JMU’s Friday-night starter.
Last season, Showalter missed the early part of the year, recovering from an elbow injury. He ended up making six starts, logging 35 innings, while striking out 22 with a 4.37 ERA.
This year, he’s healthy and has enjoyed a full preseason ramp up.
Showalter began throwing bullpens in December, he said, which is earlier than he started in the past. He said he took being healthy at the start of the season for granted in the past.
“I’m basically almost at mid-season form right off the bat for the first game,” Showalter said. “In year’s past, I was still kind of building up, even at the beginning of the season.”
Reifsnider said Showalter’s been improving each year he’s been on the team and this year is no different.
“I think, mentally, he’s as strong as ever and, physically, he’s throwing as hard as I’ve ever seen him throw,” Reifsnider said. “He’s really locating well and doing everything he needs to do.”
Showalter prepared for his final collegiate season with the Princeton WhistlePigs in the Appalachian League this past summer. In nine starts with Princeton, Showalter threw 39 innings, striking out 37 batters, while only walking 11.
The Appalachian League was a former low-A minor league baseball league before being converted into a collegiate summer league last year.
The time over the summer allowed Showalter to learn what it would be like to play professional baseball, he said, by playing everyday and moving from hotel to hotel.
While playing with Princeton, Shoawalter said he worked on his curveball and changeup, as well as working on holding runners on base.
This season with the Dukes, head coach Marlin Ikenberry is taking a new approach with starting pitchers, only allowing them to face the opposing lineup twice before being taken out of the game.
Though he’s taking a new approach, Ikenberry still believes Showalter will be the guy to help the Dukes win on Friday nights.
“He’s going to be an interesting tool for us this year because we’re doing something very different this year in tandeming starters,” Ikenberry said of Showalter. “Justin’s been a staple in our program. He’s a legit Friday-night guy that’s going to go out, compete and hopefully give us a chance to win every Friday night.”
Showalter said the new approach won’t change his mentality on the mound.
“That’s not changing anything in my plan. My plan is still to go out there and win the game and get us started on the right track,” Showalter said. “If that means throwing five innings and then passing it off to whoever’s next or if it’s throwing eight or nine innings, I’m going to do whatever [it takes].”
