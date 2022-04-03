BRIDGEWATER — Consistent and competitive.
Bridgewater senior Waring Garber has had a drive to be his best since his high-school days as a state champion at nearby Turner Ashby.
“Coming to Bridgewater, it's taught me hard work ethic and that sense of family here,” said Garber, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound right-hander pitcher that's now in his final season with the BC baseball team.
It’s the same drive that made last year’s series with the Roanoke College even sweeter. The Eagles swept their fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals on the road and Garber got the series win over his former school. The pitcher made six appearances in 2019 at Roanoke College before transferring to his hometown school of Bridgewater for the 2020 season.
Garber is still using that motivation to be his best in his final season with the Eagles but he’s also showing it to the future of Bridgewater baseball so that same motivating factor stays in the program when he’s gone.
“He's a very mature young man,” Eagles third-year head coach Ben Spotts said. “I think he understands the level, the pace, the play, the expectations, the work required. He understands all those things. I think, because of that, he's very mature and ready to handle situations that arise.”
Garber was a 2018 Turner Ashby graduate and a four-year varsity member of a program known for its winning tradition. Spotts said coming from that program, he knew Garber had the skill-set to do well at the college level.
Spotts, the former head coach at EMU, said he was thrilled when Garber reached out to the Eagles about playing for them in 2020.
“He's put a lot of baseball in a traditionally rich program,” Spotts said. “I think the expectations of Turner Ashby, the success that programs had through decades of baseball — if you're able to play in that program and you understand that high level, you understand what it takes to win.”
Garber agreed that his high-school experience built his drive to be successful at the college level.
Coming into Bridgwater, the pitcher said he trusted one pitch at his disposal — a fastball slider. Over the last few years, he’s developed more pitches under his belt so that he can “stay in the game longer.”
“Since coming here, I've developed both the changeup and curveball,” Garber said. “Just really learning how to pitch what pitches thrown what counts. And just learning more about pitching throughout the years has really helped me grow into a pitcher.”
Bridgewater’s pitching staff this season is one that’s close-knit, where everyone is helping each and everyone is working hard, Garber added. It’s what drives him to be his best even more.
“We are always together,” senior pitcher Brett Tharp said. “We're always trying to help each other out about what we think we need to do to get through the games.”
But, with a team relatively balanced in age differential, Garber’s taken it upon himself to help those around him get better so the Eagles can be better in the future.
“He's very approachable,” Spotts said. “He can be like, ‘Hey, I think we'll try this. I've tried this before. Watch it by this grip and see how that works.' So, he's really a good mentor for young guys. And I think they can lean upon his experience as an older guy."
Garber himself said he enjoys helping his teammates and moving into a leadership role. The senior is determined to be his best but he also said it’s a priority to make sure his teammates are good and ready to put their best foot forward as well.
“I really enjoy working with the young guys,” Garber added. “Just trying to share every bit of knowledge I have with them and trying to just help them in any way I can really to make sure the program keeps going on the right direction.”
Spotts and Tharp added that Garber is a hard worker both in practice and during games. That hard work doesn’t go unnoticed by others he’s around.
“He's very consistent as far as his approach every day in the game but he's a competitor,” Spotts said. “He certainly likes to pitch and likes to pitch in high-leverage moments,and certainly has the ability to handle those situations. I think that's one of the things that I enjoy. When you have veteran guys, they understand what they need to do.”
For Spotts, Garber fits in what he wants Eagles baseball to be. The BC coach said he wants the emphasis to be on the tradition of Bridgewater baseball and the athletic experience as a whole.
“He comes to practice ready to pitch,” said Tharp, who leads the ODAC with seven saves this season. “He's always hard on himself, trying to make sure he hits his location and all that. He’s ready.”
Garber’s faced some adversity as a transfer, he said. He’s learned new pitches and new coaching styles. But while at Bridgewater, he has become a dependable leader, someone everyone looks to and an example that if the drive is there, anything can happen.
“College baseball, like anything, is ups and downs,” Spotts said. “As long as you know that you're committed to where you're at with your teammates, and what our school and our programs are about, then you can survive those ups and downs and continue to work and get better.”
