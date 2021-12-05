One of its toughest stretches in recent memory got even tougher for James Madison on Sunday as the Dukes were run off the floor at North Carolina.
JMU’s shooting struggles that have haunted it at the outset of the season were even worse as the Tar Heels cruised to a 93-47 victory.
Deja Kelly had 21 points and five rebounds to lead the Tar Heels while JMU’s Jamia Hazell had 20 points to pace the Dukes while playing near her hometown of Raleigh, N.C. The Dukes finished 1-for-25 from 3-point range while UNC made 10-of-15 from behind the arc.
“They are a good team and, to be very honest with you, we are not right now,” JMU coach Sean O'Regan said in a postgame radio interview. “We've got our work cut out for us. Carolina was fantastic right from the start. My biggest fear kind of came true because if you are unable to get a basket against them, their transition is swift.”
The Dukes (3-5) are in the midst of their first three-game losing streak since the 2017-18 season when JMU started 1-4 before finishing 23-11 with a deep run in the WNIT. But JMU’s schedule doesn’t get much easier in the near future with home games against Villanova and West Virginia this week.
Jaylin Carodine finished with nine points and nine rebounds for JMU, but the Heels held JMU’s Kiki Jefferson, who came in averaging nearly 20 points per game, to just eight points, all in the second half.
“I’m a little lost for words at not being able to make a basket from three,” O’Regan said. “I don’t understand it. You don’t have a chance like that. It’s a tough one to swallow. If people are taking Kiki out of the game, it’s going to be really hard to score. If we are acting like nothing is wrong, we are lying to ourselves. Something is not clicking right, so let’s fix it.”
UNC (8-0) opened the game making nearly every shot it took and swatting the Dukes’ looks on the defensive end. The Tar Heels had a 17-2 lead before the game had hardly begun as JMU went more than six minutes to start the game without a made field goal.
By the time JMU got anything going on offense, mostly from Hazell, the Tar Heels were well on their way to running away with the game, scoring 28 first quarter points and leading by 17 after 10 minutes.
North Carolina hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and shot better than 50 percent from the field as the Heels led by as many as 32 in the second quarter as Kelly in particular was nearly unstoppable.
JMU got within 27 early in the third quarter before the Tar Heels went on another big run to make it even more lopsided. UNC led by as many as 51 early in the fourth quarter.
The Dukes return to action at home Thursday when Villanova visits for a 7 p.m. tip.
James Madison 11 11 8 17 — 47
North Carolina 28 23 23 19 — 93
JAMES MADISON (47) — Hazell 8 4-6 20, Carodine 3 2-4 9, Jefferson 4 0-0 8, Green 0 0-0 0, Goodman 0 0-0 0, Neff 2 2-2 6, Ouderkirk 2 0-0 4, Tinsley 0 0-0 0, Pittman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-12 47.
NORTH CAROLINA (93) — Kelly 7 4-4 21, Ustby 8 2-2 18, Poole 4 1-2 9, Todd-Williams 3 0-0 8, Littlefield 2 0-0 6, Hodgson 3 2-2 9, Tshitenge 4 0-0 8, Adams 3 0-0 6, Wiggins 1 0-0 3, Zelaya 1 0-0 3, Murray 1 0-2 2. Totals 37 9-12 93.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 1 (Carodine), North Carolina 10 (Kelly 3, Todd-Williams 2, Littlefield 2, Hodgson, Wiggins, Zelaya).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.