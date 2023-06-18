After Virginia’s Men's College World Series opening loss to Florida in walk-off fashion, Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor was confident in his team’s ability to rebound with its back against the wall.
The ‘Hoos had experience playing with their season on the line in the Super Regionals against Duke last weekend after the Blue Devils stole the opening contest. But Virginia was able to win the next two to advance to Omaha.
This time around, Virginia didn’t have enough in the tank against Texas Christian University as it lost 4-3 in the elimination game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday afternoon.
“We just fell a little bit short in Omaha,” O’Connor said. “Two one-run losses certainly hurts. I feel for our guys because they've had a terrific year. That said, we didn't win. And that's our goal is to win here in Omaha and give us a chance to win a national championship. And we certainly fell short of that.”
In a game where the Cavaliers needed their high-powered offense to keep their season alive, Virginia’s bats were ice cold after the first two plate appearances of the game.
Griff O’Ferrall opened the first with a double before Ethan O’Donnell singled. That put O’Ferrall on third before he was driven in on a fielder’s choice.
After that, Virginia’s offense couldn’t muster much off TCU’s pitching. And by not much, it meant the next nine batters were sent down in order. The ‘Hoos made contact, but sent the balls directly at the Horned Frogs defenders.
“We just couldn't get that one more big hit that we needed to win here in Omaha,” O’Connor said. “And sometimes — all the time — that's what it comes down to, that big clutch hit or that clutch pitch. And we just didn't get enough of that this weekend.”
The Cavaliers didn’t get another base runner until the fifth — two walks, both stranded — and they didn’t get their next hit until the seventh, an Ethan Anderson solo home run.
The longball appeared to wake the Cavaliers’ bats up, but the Horned Frogs answered with an RBI double in the eighth to pull ahead by two. That extra-base hit proved to be the difference as Virginia pulled within one, but stranded the game-tying run on second in the ninth.
As the ‘Hoos were looking for answers at the batter’s box, their top two hitters couldn’t break through. Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel, both projected early-round picks in this summer’s MLB Draft, went a combined 0-for-14 in their two games in the College World Series.
Though the two stars are set to leave Charlottesville, their impacts on the ‘Hoos program didn’t go unnoticed. Gelof holds the home run and RBI records, while Teel provided clutch hits during his three-year career with the Cavaliers.
And as they produced, the future professional players helped those around them — either by the way they played between the foul lines or on how they treated their teammates.
“The results didn't show in these two games the impact that those two young men have had in our program and their entire careers, but especially this year. And certainly they will be missed,” O’Connor said. “But the way they performed in our uniform teaches the younger players what the standard is for success in our program. And for that I'll be forever grateful to them for their contributions wearing our uniform.”
For Anderson, whose home run helped spark the Cavaliers’ bats, Gelof and Teel’s expected departures still hasn’t sunk in, but he was appreciative of his teammates.
“I've loved every single second of being around them,” Anderson said. “Those are two guys that are probably leaving that I'm really close with and I've learned a ton. And the impact that they've had on me and Virginia baseball. [It’s] still kind of setting in that I won't see them next year. But I love those guys.”
Texas Christian 101 001 010 – 4 12 1
No. 7 Virginia 100 000 110 – 3 5 0
