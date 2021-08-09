BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced on Monday it extended the contract of athletic director Whit Babcock for five years to keep him at the school through June 2029.
He was initially hired by the Hokies in 2014.
“During the interview process nearly eight years ago, I shared with the selection committee that Virginia Tech was the best job in the country,” Babcock said in a statement through the school. “That sentiment hasn’t changed, my connection to Tech and Blacksburg has gotten even stronger. I’m honored to be a Hokie, there’s nowhere I’d rather be, this is my home.”
In his tenure with Virginia Tech, Babcock most notably has hired coaches in the three high-profile sports – football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
He brought current grid coach Justin Fuente to Blacksburg on the heels of Frank Beamer’s near-three decade run in charge of the Hokies. Babcock also hired Buzz Williams to coach men’s basketball and then replaced Williams with Mike Young when Williams left for Texas A&M. Women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks, who Babcock hired away from James Madison, led Virginia Tech this past season to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006.
“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job,” Virginia Tech president Tim Sands said, “creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority. Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts on behalf of Virginia Tech.”
Babcock is a Harrisonburg High School graduate and an alum of James Madison University. He is in the HHS Athletics Hall of Fame and was a team captain on the baseball team at JMU, where he played for his dad, Brad Babcock, the late legendary former skipper of the Dukes.
In other college sports on Monday:
JMU Begins ’21 at No. 2
The James Madison football team begins the season ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
The Dukes received eight first-place votes while racking up 1,180 points in the poll, which was second to only defending national champion Sam Houston. The Bearkats earned 39 first-place votes and tallied 1,228 points to take the top spot.
South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Delaware round out the top five. Aside from the Dukes and the Blue Hens, the only other Colonial Athletic Association program ranked is No. 16 Villanova.
Defending Southern Conference champion VMI begins the year at No. 17.
BC Releases Women’s Slate
On Monday, Bridgewater College released its 2021-22 women’s basketball schedule.
The Eagles will open on Nov. 5 in non-conference action at Mary Baldwin. BC is slated to play seven non-conference contests.
It’ll open Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Nov. 17 at Virginia Wesleyan. Rivalry games against Eastern Mennonite University are scheduled for Dec. 1 in Bridgewater and Feb. 16 in Harrisonburg.
