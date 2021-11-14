James Madison was riding high after blowing out Virginia earlier in the week but Sunday afternoon against No. 4 Maryland, the Dukes were brought back down to earth.

The Terrapins came into the Atlantic Union Bank Center and backed up their national ranking with a 81-45 non-conference victory.

Chloe Bibby led four Terps (3-0) in double figures with 19 points while Angel Reese added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson again led JMU (1-1) in scoring with 16 points. The junior from Lancaster, Penn., shot 8-for-15 from the field while the rest of the team made just 25 percent of their attempts.

“I was really disappointed in how we came to play today,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’ll move on. I’ll get them ready, but obviously we weren’t ready today. I just think they were better and we weren’t ourselves. We were tentative and I don’t understand why.”

The game got off to a dramatically different start than Tuesday’s opener when a packed student section cheered JMU on to a near wire-to-wire victory against the Cavaliers. Sunday, with a much less rabid crowd of 2,887 in attendance, Maryland got off to a scorching hot shooting start while the Dukes racked up unforced turnovers.

By the 8:36 mark of the second quarter, JMU had called its third timeout of the afternoon with Ashley Owusu outscoring the Dukes all by herself and the Terps holding a 33-10 lead.

But Maryland, which started 4-for-6 from 3-point range, cooled off from deep in the second period as the Dukes began to play more evenly with the visitors and chipped away at the lead before Jefferson picked up her second offensive foul.

“JMU is a very talented team, and they are going to have a lot of success in their league,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “So I’m excited about a really tough road win that we made look easy. To punch first and get up 29-10 in the first quarter it was a big, big difference. It was a phenomenal mindset by this team in their first road game with fans.”

From there, JMU continued to come up blank from 3-point range while Maryland once again stretched the lead to 23 points at halftime.

Even after Owusu, who finished with 14 points and three assists, left the game with an apparent ankle injury just after the start of the second half, the Terps continued to pour it on with Bibby leading the way.

As frustration mounted for the Dukes late in the third period, senior Jaylin Carodine was whistled for an intentional foul in the backcourt and Maryland’s lead stretched to 68-36 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Maryland Routs JMU Basketball

1 of 20

The fourth quarter didn’t get any better for the Dukes, who will attempt to reset before heading to Liberty on Thursday.

“I don’t think we came out like we should have,” Jefferson said. “We didn’t come out like we did for Virginia. Going into every game we have to come out with the mentality that it’s a new game and a new day and we’ve got to feed off each other. We weren’t really playing our type of basketball. We were too worried about what they were doing.”

Maryland 29 17 22 13 — 81

James Madison 10 13 13 9 — 45

MARYLAND (81) — Collins 3 2-2 9, Reese 2 6-8 12, Bibby 6 5-5- 19, Benzan 3 1-2 8, Owusu 5 4-4 14, Masonius 4 0-0 8, Sellers 3 2-2 11, Kozlova 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 20-25 81.

JAMES MADISON (45) — Jefferson 8 0-0 16, Goodman 3 0-2 6, Green 1 0-0 3, Hazell 3 1-1 7, Tinsley 1 1-2 3, Neff 0 1-2 1, Ouderkirk 1 2-2 4, Williams 1 3-3 5. Totals 18 8-12 45.

3-Point Goals — Maryland 7 (Sellers 3, Bibby 2, Collins, Benzan), JMU 1 (Green).

Contact Shane Mettlen at 574-6244 or smettlen@dnronline.com. Follow Shane on Twitter: @Shane_DNRSports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.