James Madison was riding high after blowing out Virginia earlier in the week but Sunday afternoon against No. 4 Maryland, the Dukes were brought back down to earth.
The Terrapins came into the Atlantic Union Bank Center and backed up their national ranking with a 81-45 non-conference victory.
Chloe Bibby led four Terps (3-0) in double figures with 19 points while Angel Reese added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson again led JMU (1-1) in scoring with 16 points. The junior from Lancaster, Penn., shot 8-for-15 from the field while the rest of the team made just 25 percent of their attempts.
“I was really disappointed in how we came to play today,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’ll move on. I’ll get them ready, but obviously we weren’t ready today. I just think they were better and we weren’t ourselves. We were tentative and I don’t understand why.”
The game got off to a dramatically different start than Tuesday’s opener when a packed student section cheered JMU on to a near wire-to-wire victory against the Cavaliers. Sunday, with a much less rabid crowd of 2,887 in attendance, Maryland got off to a scorching hot shooting start while the Dukes racked up unforced turnovers.
By the 8:36 mark of the second quarter, JMU had called its third timeout of the afternoon with Ashley Owusu outscoring the Dukes all by herself and the Terps holding a 33-10 lead.
But Maryland, which started 4-for-6 from 3-point range, cooled off from deep in the second period as the Dukes began to play more evenly with the visitors and chipped away at the lead before Jefferson picked up her second offensive foul.
“JMU is a very talented team, and they are going to have a lot of success in their league,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “So I’m excited about a really tough road win that we made look easy. To punch first and get up 29-10 in the first quarter it was a big, big difference. It was a phenomenal mindset by this team in their first road game with fans.”
From there, JMU continued to come up blank from 3-point range while Maryland once again stretched the lead to 23 points at halftime.
Even after Owusu, who finished with 14 points and three assists, left the game with an apparent ankle injury just after the start of the second half, the Terps continued to pour it on with Bibby leading the way.
As frustration mounted for the Dukes late in the third period, senior Jaylin Carodine was whistled for an intentional foul in the backcourt and Maryland’s lead stretched to 68-36 heading into the final 10 minutes.
1 of 20
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) goes up for a shot under pressure from James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) Sunday during the Terrapins 36-point victory at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Maryland forward Mimi Collins (2) looks for an open teammate as they advance up the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) looks for an opening against Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) and guard Katie Benzan (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) navigates between Maryland guards Katie Benzan (11) and Shyanne Sellers (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) fires off a pass under the basket against Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) looks for an opening under the basket against James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) and forward Annalicia Goodman (14) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) dishes the ball to a teammate around James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Maryland guard Faith Masonius (13) and James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) chase a loose ball into the corner of the court during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) finds a route to the basket between Maryland forward Emma Chardon (21) and guard Faith Masonius (13) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) goes up for a shot under pressure from James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) Sunday during the Terrapins 36-point victory at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) wins the tipoff against James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Ashley Owusu (15) drives to the basket against James Madison guard Madison Green (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) draws the charge on Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Katie Benzan (11) goes up for a shot between James Madison forward Steph Ouderkirk (33) and guard Madison Green (4) Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland forward Mimi Collins (2) looks for an open teammate as they advance up the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Maryland in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) looks for an opening against Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) and guard Katie Benzan (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) navigates between Maryland guards Katie Benzan (11) and Shyanne Sellers (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) tries to navigate through Maryland defense during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) fires off a pass under the basket against Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) and Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) dive on a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) looks for an opening under the basket against James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) and forward Annalicia Goodman (14) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) reaches out to grab a rebound during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) dishes the ball to a teammate around James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland guard Faith Masonius (13) and James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) chase a loose ball into the corner of the court during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
Maryland forward Mimi Collins (2) goes up for a shot over James Madison forward Mikaya Tynes (23) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) finds a route to the basket between Maryland forward Emma Chardon (21) and guard Faith Masonius (13) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Maryland Basketball
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) takes a shot against Maryland forward Emma Chardon (21) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
The fourth quarter didn’t get any better for the Dukes, who will attempt to reset before heading to Liberty on Thursday.
“I don’t think we came out like we should have,” Jefferson said. “We didn’t come out like we did for Virginia. Going into every game we have to come out with the mentality that it’s a new game and a new day and we’ve got to feed off each other. We weren’t really playing our type of basketball. We were too worried about what they were doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.