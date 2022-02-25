In Bridgewater football’s season finale against Shenandoah in the COVID-19 shortened season last spring, Brett Tharp led the Eagles with 12 tackles. Four days later, he was batting fifth for the BC baseball team.
He didn’t take any time off between the seasons, jumping in head first into baseball’s condensed schedule.
The initiative didn’t surprise Bridgewater baseball coach Ben Spotts when Tharp joined the team just days after his football season ended, however.
The Eagles were set to play at Washington and Lee and Tharp was a key piece in the game.
“I think in his mind it’s, ‘Just give me the ball and I’ll do what I need to do,’” Spotts said. “I told him, ‘Look man, I know it’s early but we need you to get out there and provide a spark for us.’ And that’s what he did.”
The contest went into the 10th inning, tied at 2-2, and Tharp came up to the plate with a runner on base. He walked and proceeded to steal two bases, helping the Eagles explode for eight runs in the inning, winning 10-2.
Tharp isn’t the usual student-athlete at Bridgewater. He’s unique.
The Baker, W.Va., native is an All-American linebacker for the Eagles on the gridiron and currently leads all of Division III in saves on the diamond.
Tharp led the Eagles with 116 total tackles this past fall, including 10 tackles for a loss and an interception on the football field. His four saves are the best in the country so far this season on the baseball field. Oh, and he’s a career .275 hitter for the Eagles.
“I don't think any situation on the football field or on the baseball field is too big for him,” Spotts said. “He goes out there and he is just ready to compete and do what you ask him to do.”
Though Tharp is a rare contributor in two sports at the collegiate level, the task isn’t too tall for him.
“I’m just here to do my job,” Tharp said. “If they ask me to do something, I’m going to do it for them. It doesn’t matter what it is, I love sports.”
Tharp was originally recruited to just play football at Bridgewater, but while he was playing baseball over the summer before his freshman season, he had an idea. He got in contact with then-baseball head coach Curt Kendall, who came out to watch him play.
Soon enough, Tharp became a football and baseball commit for the Eagles.
His freshman season was one that was difficult for Tharp, trying to adjust to college life, while playing football in the fall and baseball in the spring. Once he got the adjusted to it, he was set.
“I was like ‘OK, it’ll be kind of hard,’” Tharp recalled. “But after getting the hang of it freshman year, there was nothing hard to it.”
Through his years at Bridgewater, Tharp has blossomed as both a football player and a baseball player.
He went from recording four tackles his freshman season to being a top-20 leading tackler in the country. He also went from hitting .148 in his first year on the diamond to driving in 12 RBI and hitting .299 last season.
Through it all, Tharp has had to balance sports, college and life. His ability to do it didn’t surprise Bridgewater football head coach Scott Lemn.
“When I think of Brett Tharp, obviously the physical abilities are something that I think about, but the other thing is just how high of a character individual he is,” Lemn said. “To be able to manage all that and do it well and give it the time that it needs … he’s not a person that does things on a whim.”
Over the summers between school years, Tharp worked out to get ready for football, but he also played in the Rockingham County Baseball League to keep in shape for baseball.
On top of all that, Tharp worked on a farm on Sundays and continued to do that during the fall.
“I think he’s a person that’s able to find balance in his life and be able to complete a lot of tasks,” Lemn said. “Gosh, he’s a great student, too.”
He’s more than just a linebacker and utility player for Bridgewater.
On the football field, Tharp plays all over the gridiron, inside and outside the box. In baseball, Tharp can use his athleticism in the outfield, as well as play first base and pitch.
There might not be a ton of skills that transfer from football to baseball, but the mental side does, especially with Tharp, as a closer, pitching in high leverage situations.
“Just his focus, his intensity, but not getting lost in that intensity,” Lemn said. “That’s the skill that carries over and that’s a real skill. It doesn’t happen for everybody.”
