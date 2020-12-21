JMU and VCU.
VCU and JMU.
No matter the order, the rivalry is back on - at least for one game. And it may be hard to call it a rivalry, since the two schools have not met in men's basketball in more than eight years.
The Dukes are slated to play Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Richmond against the host Rams, who were originally supposed to face LSU this week. But with COVID-19 issues with the Tigers, the game between VCU and LSU was called off.
JMU has also dealt with its own virus issues and hadn't played in nearly three weeks before losing Saturday at East Carolina. The Dukes also quickly scheduled a home game Sunday night and easily beat Alice Lloyd College, an NAIA program from Kentucky.
So JMU (3-2) will be playing for the third time in four days against a VCU team (6-2) that is now part of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
For years, the Dukes and Rams were rivals in the Colonial Athletic Association before VCU announced in May of 2012 it was leaving for the higher prestige of the Atlantic 10. A year later, George Mason also announced it was departing the CAA for the Atlantic 10.
The last meeting between JMU and VCU was Jan. 12, 2012 on Broad Street in Richmond. The Rams won 65-45 as Treveon Graham led the hosts in the 111th straight sellout of the Siegel Center. Graham played this past season in the NBA for Atlanta after earlier stops with Charlotte, Brooklyn and Minnesota.
A.J. Davis, who was in the The Basketball League (TBL) for Columbus last season, played all 40 minutes for the Dukes and had a team-high 13 points in that 2012 meeting. One of the officials was Brian Dorsey, a longtime part of the CAA landscape.
Since the end of the 2011-12 season, the programs have gone in the proverbial opposite directions. Since that game in 2012, the Rams have appeared in the NCAA tournament seven times while the Dukes have done so just once - in 2013 under former coach Matt Brady.
The Rams went to the Final Four in 2011. Just weeks earlier, JMU won 72-69 in Richmond en route to a record of 20-11 that season.
VCU leads the series 44-21 with the first game between the schools played in 1971.
The Dukes are coming off four straight losing seasons, but will look for a new start in the series under first-year coach Mark Byington, who was a guard at UNC Wilmington and played against the Rams several times. In fact, he was a second-team All-CAA player for regular-season champion UNC Wilmington in 1998, the year VCU was a rare last in the CAA standings.
Before most current JMU students were even born, JMU and VCU basketball games were must-watch events, especially those played in Harrisonburg.
Just check out these five straight games played here some four decades ago:
Jan. 28, 1978: VCU 60, JMU 59 (OT)
Feb. 3, 1979: VCU 69, JMU 68 (OT)
Jan. 12, 1980: JMU 53, VCU 51 (OT)
Feb. 12, 1981 VCU 58, JMU 57
Feb. 6, 1982: VCU 68, JMU 66 (OT)
That's right, five straight games in Harrisonburg decided by one or two points, which each contest going down to the last possession. JMU made the NCAA tourney three times from 1981-83. They have done so just twice since.
There was intensity in the stands as well. VCU fans would holler JM Who? And fans of the Dukes would respond in kind with VC Who? JMU fans put up banners that were less than complimentary to then VCU coach Dana Kirk and his team. (Doesn't take too much imagination to come up with a word that rhymes with Kirk).
Sadly, a blemish on the rivalry took place in one of those games in Harrisonburg about 40 years ago at old Godwin Hall. Someone threw a wooden object from the stands that struck a VCU cheerleader in the head. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.
There will be no cheerleaders at the mostly-empty Siegel Center on Tuesday when the rivalry continues. And there will be no bands, which is a shame since both schools have good ones.
With a new coach, JMU looks for a fresh start in a series that shouldn't have ended eight years ago to begin with. There have been just too many good games over the years to let 127 miles stand in the way of a great rivalry.
