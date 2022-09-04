Bridgewater simply wouldn’t be denied a victory on Saturday.
After being down 14-3 at halftime, the Eagles rallied in the second half and coasted to a 29-14 non-conference road victory over Gettysburg in the first game of the season.
BC second-year head coach Scott Lemn said it was all about executing plays that they were unable to do in the first half.
“It was really the approach to begin with, we just started executing in the second half,” Lemn said.
Lemn gives a lot of credit to wide receiver Viante Tucker for the second half rally. Tucker notched six receptions for 59 yards in the game.
“Viante is a kind of guy that provides that spark and you just never know when it’s going to come,” Lemn said.
Tucker said his performance had a lot to do with having trust in his quarterbacks and being able to read the field.
He said he knows if his number is called, he can make plays.
“We knew that we had to fight,” Tucker said. “Coach said we haven’t really faced adversity at all. ... We just had to come out there and make some big stops and make some big plays and get a win.”
The Eagles struggled early and punted on their first drive. The Bullets went three-and-out on their first drive but got the ball back after the Eagles were penalized for roughing the kicker.
Gettysburg capitalized as quarterback Logan Edmond would get in the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Bullets led 14-3 at halftime and both teams' running games were virtually even in the first half, with the Bullets rushing for 95 yards and the Eagles running for 81.
Lemn said the Bullets threw a “punch” at them and that the team was stumbled by it in the first half.
“The No. 1 message was we needed to be more fundamental,” Lemn said. “We were missing tackles, we weren’t blocking well at points and we were having flashes but there was no consistency.”
The game changed in the third quarter as Bridgewater quarterback Jaylen Wood found Tyler Gilliam for a nine-yard touchdown pass. As the third quarter ended, quarterback Malcolm Anderson connected with Jordan Hughes for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Both Bridgewater quarterbacks threw for over 100 yards in the game.
“They’re both good creators when things break down and you saw that out of both of them today,” Lemn said. “They both had some big throws on some scrambles and obviously had some big touchdowns late.”
The Eagles stretched their lead out in the fourth quarter when Albert Mensah rushed for a two-yard touchdown run. With just over seven minutes to go, Aaron Moore grabbed an interception and returned it for six more points and ultimately earned the Eagles a road win.
“We knew what we needed to do to execute and we just wanted to come out with the win,” Bridgewater linebacker Noah Robinson said. “Everything that we did in the offseason contributed to the win we had today.”
Robinson said the defensive effort in the second half was a testament to their character. He said they know how hard and sound they can play as a team.
“Once everybody stopped overthinking and played our game, everything changed from there,” Robinson said.
Tucker said the first game of the season is always going to be tough and noted that everyone is trying to figure out who they are as a player. He said their team came out flat to start the game and needed halftime to pick them up.
“Once halftime came and we got back out there for the third quarter, we got a spark and we were able to turn it around from there,” Tucker said.
The Eagles take their home turf for the first time this season Saturday against Southern Virginia.
Lemn said the team needs to be more prepared on both sides of the ball to not fall behind the same way they did against Gettysburg.
“It’s that ability to come out of the locker room, you’ve gone through the warmups, you’re excited, you’re energized [and] you’re ready to execute,” Lemn said.
Bridgewater 0 3 13 13 — 29
Gettysburg 7 7 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
GC — Edmond 5 run (Cummings kick), 5:26.
Second Quarter
GC — Gibbs 5 pass from Edmond (Cummings kick), 3:51.
BC — Hendren 29 kick, 0:18.
Third Quarter
BC — Gilliam 9 pass from Wood, 9:38.
BC — Hughes 33 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 0:00.
Fourth Quarter
BC — Mensah 2 run (Hendren kick), 14:33.
BC — Moore 44 interception, 7:09.
Individual Stats
Rushing — BC: Robinson Jr. 12-44, Anderson 6-32, Fauntleroy 3-17, Drumgoole 1-5, Mensah 4-4, Jenkins 1-2, Wood 1-2. GC: Edmond 11-68, Gibbs 9-32, Schelling 5-22, Riggio 7-22, Semaski 1-11.
Passing — BC: 12-22-1-109, Wood 6-9-1-102. GC: Edmond 15-24-1-180, Stolarik 6-14-0-51.
Receiving — BC: Tucker 7-84, Gilliam 3-47, Hughes 2-36, Jenkins 3-23, Watkins 1-14, Johnson 2-7. GC: McAndrew 4-105, Klein 3-43, Galos 2-33, Feulner 6-30, Girton 2-22, Riggio 1-5, Gibbs 2-0, Schelling 1-(-7).
