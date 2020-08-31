The legacy of John Thompson, who died Sunday night at 78 in his home in Northern Virginia, was profound across the college basketball world.
But the shadow of “Big John,” who took over a moribund Georgetown program in 1972 and by 1984 became the first Black coach to win an NCAA title, loomed largest in and around his native Washington DC and his influence is still felt at programs around the region, including James Madison in Harrisonburg.
“It’s definitely a sad day,” JMU assistant coach Xavier Joyner said.
Joyner, who joined the Dukes staff this spring after a stint at Mount St. Mary’s, grew up in the Washington area and spent the majority of his coaching career in the DMV, working at the high school, AAU, junior college and Division I levels.
“Coach Thompson meant a lot to me in my career and for me as a player growing up in the area,” he said. “He pretty much shaped the style of DC basketball with the pressing style, running, in-your-face defense. But it wasn’t only basketball, it was how he helped young men.”
Thompson’s Georgetown teams became synonymous with basketball in Washington, enjoying incredible popularity in the city during the 1980s and 90s with success largely built around local talent.
Georgetown also hosts the Kenner League, a summer program for DC-area college players to compete at high levels during the offseason. Thompson was often in attendance at games inside Georgetown’s McDonough Gymnasium.
“He was always in the gym,” Joyner said. “If there was basketball going on he was around.”
At 6-10, Thompson starred at Washington’s Archbishop Carroll High School and later Providence College in the 1960s. He went on to play for the Boston Celtics and legendary coach Red Auerbach, who spent his retirement in Washington where his friendship with Thompson continued until Auerbach’s death in 2006.
Like Auerbach, Thompson’s success on the court — which along with the national championship included a .714 winning percentage and three trips to the Final Four — served to give him a greater platform to fight for social justice issues.
In 1989, Thompson famously walked off the court before a game against Boston College to protest the NCAA’s Proposition 48, which stipulated freshman who didn’t meet minimum test scores could not play and one Thompson, who saw 97 percent of his players at Georgetown graduate, believed was unfair to Black athletes.
Among Thompson’s greatest legacies is how his success helped pave the way for younger Black coaches who came after he won the NCAA Tournament.
“The significance of knocking down the barrier was very important to me,” Thompson said in a 2014 interview. “Unfortunately you sometimes didn’t have the right to fail when you were African American at that time. That’s a right that should be awarded anybody who wants to reach a high-level goal. But once we won that game it was like giving the Good Housekeeping seal of approval to a lot of African American coaches. Most of the guys were just assistant coaches, they were the guys there to bring players to these schools, but they weren’t allowed to run these teams, to coach these teams.
“The fact that an African American, whether it was me or had been anybody else, won that it was significant. When a Black person was in charge of something and won it, it made everybody more relieved or more comfortable and justified being able to hire who you wanted. I’ve had several young coaches come up to me and say they appreciated me winning or something I said or did and that it created opportunities for them. I was not as conscious of that when I was younger, though I was aware of it. I felt very gratified when they said that.”
Joyner said he remains one of those coaches who directly benefited from Thompson’s success and influence.
“Because he displayed a lot of discipline in his program, it taught me a lot and showed that I could be a successful college coach,” Joyner said. “Going to John Thompson’s camp as a youngster, it showed me he was highly disciplined down to every detail of his program, even during summer camp. He was just so passionate about his job and the thing I really admired about him was that he always stood up for his kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.