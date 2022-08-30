In James Madison’s season opener last fall, Kris Thornton streaked down the middle of the field and caught a 54-yard pass from Cole Johnson in stride for the Dukes’ first touchdown of the year.
After he caught the score, Thornton posed in front of the Marching Royal Dukes in the end zone and in that moment, everything started to click back into rhythm for the wideout.
Thornton, who transferred from Virginia Military Institute in 2019, was playing in front of a large crowd at Bridgeforth Stadium for the first time since making the move from Lexington after the Dukes played in front of just 250 fans during the 2021 COVID-shortened spring season.
The Manassas native didn’t look back after that day, tying a JMU single-season record for receptions with 83, while logging 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Thornton was back in the flow of things and his confidence followed. Now Thornton, who is the Dukes’ top receiver this fall, is ready to build off of his breakout season a year ago.
“That was me getting my confidence back,” Thornton said. “Last year, I could just see I’m getting back in the groove of things, so I’m hoping I can take another step this year and build on what I did last season.”
For a player that was a second-team All-Southern Conference selection during his sophomore season at VMI, the spot where Thornton is now wasn’t guaranteed. He walked on after transferring and sat out the 2019 season, watching from the sidelines as the Dukes made a run to the FCS national title game.
When it was time for Thornton to make his JMU debut, the COVID pandemic hit and he had to wait yet again. But when he finally got a chance to hit the field during the spring season, Thornton made his presence known.
Thornton averaged 16.5 yards per catch en route to being named a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection at wide receiver. He parlayed that season into a record-setting fall, ranking in the top 20 nationally in both total touchdowns and receptions per game.
Oh, and he set a program record with four receiving touchdowns against Campbell, too.
“I was betting on myself, betting on my talent and betting on what I knew I could do on the field,” Thornton said of transferring to JMU. “It was difficult coming here, walking-on and having to sit out the 2019 season. That was difficult, but I knew once I got an opportunity, I had to take full advantage of it and just show what I could do and I was able to do that.”
Despite up with Antwane Wells Jr. — who transferred to South Carolina in the offseason — to provide a dangerous threat on the outside last fall, the speedy route runner Thornton said he doesn’t feel any added pressure to perform this season well Wells gone.
Thornton is just nine touchdowns away from the career receiving touchdowns record (25), which was set by Macey Brooks in 1996. That doesn’t add weight to Thornton’s shoulders either.
As he put it: “It’s just football.”
Thornton might not feel the pressure but his roommate, running back Percy Agyei-Obese, can see his impact on the field.
“His stats speak for themselves,” Agyei-Obese said. “Kris is an impact player. I’m glad that he’s on our team. I’m glad he is who he is.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he thought Thornton had a good camp this fall and that the team needs to get the ball in his hands on game day.
“He’s a real steady, dependable guy, very trustworthy guy,” Cignetti said. “He’s not a real vocal guy on the field, but he sends the right messages in the locker room by the way he practices and plays on Saturday.”
Not only did Thornton tie the single-season career receptions record last fall, his 13 touchdowns rank third in a single season in program history.
The wideout also passed a familiar name on the record books in the process: His father.
Keith Thornton was a four-year letterwinner at JMU from 1987-1990 and he caught seven touchdowns during the 1988 season, good for a tie for 10th in program history.
The younger Thornton said he jokes with his father about breaking his records a lot and said it’s cool to play on the same field just a few decades apart.
“It is cool,” Thornton said. “I think it adds some extra motivation in a sense.”
Another thing that adds motivation for Thornton? The Sun Belt Conference’s preseason first-team offense selection. He was the lone Duke to make it, but Thornton was blunt about that not mattering.
“If I’m not first-team All-Sun Belt at the end of the season, then the preseason one doesn’t mean anything,” Thornton said. “I have to go out on the field and make sure I’m on the postseason All-Sun Belt team.”
As Thornton gears up for his final season in Harrisonburg, he’s ready to build off of his tally from a year ago. This season, he’ll have a new starting quarterback throwing to him for the first time in his JMU career, but that won’t impact his style of play on the field.
Thornton has his sights set on the season, trying to help the Dukes get off to a successful start in the team’s FBS and Sun Belt Conference debut, he said.
But last season may have opened Thornton's eyes to his special ability to set goals — and then break them.
“Coming to JMU was a leap for me really because I had to walk on after coming from VMI,” Thornton said. “I knew I could be the same person that I was at VMI or even better, but really what I learned about myself last year was anything I set my mind to, I can achieve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.