James Madison coach Curt Cignetti, running back Percy Agyei-Obese and defensive lineman Mike Greene are all up FCS national awards.
On Monday, Stats Perform FCS named Cignetti a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, Agyei-Obese for the Walter Payton Award and Greene for the Buck Buchanan Award. The Payton goes to the most outstanding offensive player in the subdivision and the Buchanan is given to the best defensive player in the FCS.
After leading JMU to a national championship game appearance in his first season at the helm of the Dukes, Cignetti has guided his program to another playoff berth this spring. The Dukes are 5-0, won the Colonial Athletic Association South Division and are the No. 3 seed for the FCS postseason which begins on Saturday.
Having played in only four of JMU’s five games, Agyei-Obese racked up 381 rushing yards and five scores on 69 carries. His 95.2 rushing yards per game average ranks 14th nationally. He crossed the 2,000-yard rushing mark for his career this past Saturday in the Dukes’ win over Richmond.
No JMU player has ever won the Payton Award.
For Greene, it was a dominating season after sliding from defensive tackle to defensive end. The Highland Springs product tallied 15 tackles with eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
Two former Dukes – Arthur Moats (2009) and Derrick Lloyd (2001) – have won the Buchanan.
