BRIDGEWATER — Alec Topper drove the baseline, drew contact and finished at the basket late in the second half.
As he drew the foul, he unleashed a big scream toward his team’s bench.
The emotion, he said, was built up from being absent from the Bridgewater lineup due to COVID-19. He last appeared in the Eagles’ win over Bethany on Dec. 17.
Topper’s built-up emotion and time away from the court paid dividends on Wednesday as he finished with his second double-double of the season and led Bridgewater to a 73-63 win over rival Eastern Mennonite at Nininger Hall in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.
Topper finished the night with 23 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 9-of-15 from the field en route to the Eagles’ first ODAC victory of the season.
The Monroe, N.C. native missed his first three 3-pointers — all in the first half. He followed it up with making two of his three attempts from beyond the arc in the second half.
Topper’s change in shooting came from a simple thing: offensive rebounds.
He went without one in the first half and logged four in the final 20 minutes. He said it gets in his head when he doesn’t shoot well and grabbing a few rebounds helps him reset mentally.
“I always go into games thinking, ‘How can I get boards?’” Topper said. “That just sets up other aspects of my game. Going into every game, rebounds is the most important stat for me. I want to get as many boards as possible.”
The first half wasn’t the cleanest of halves for either team.
Mizz Nyagwewe had the hot hand early for EMU, scoring eight of the Royals’ first 10 points. His 3-pointer from the top of the key sparked a 9-0 run for EMU, taking a 7-point lead midway through the first half.
By halftime, the Eagles held a 5-point lead, which was slowly built as the teams traded baskets most of the period.
EMU point guard Tim Jones took over early in the second half for the Royals, scoring nine of the team’s first 15 points, helping the Royals to a one-point lead.
Then, it was all Bridgewater.
Bridgewater quickly found an answer defensively on Jones, The Eagles chipped away at the EMU lead, taking the lead on an Andy Pack 3-pointer.
Bridgewater coach Steve Enright put different players on Jones throughout the second half, from Rashod Smith, a 5-foot-11 guard, to Andy Pack, a 6-foot-4 guard. It worked as he only logged four points the rest of the game, two of them in the waning seconds on free throws.
The Eagles dominated the offensive glass and got the Royals out of position on offense, forcing bad passes, leading to turnovers. They took advantage, going on a 10-0 run to build a nine-point lead.
First, it was two sets of free throws before the Eagles used 3-pointers from Smith and Topper to cap the rally.
EMU (5-9, 3-4 ODAC) didn’t go away quietly as Landon Swingler knocked down a corner 3-pointer, but the Eagles answered with a trey of their own from Will Dunlap from the top of the key, closing the door on the Royals.
Andy Pack finished with 15 points for Bridgewater, while Jones led EMU with 20.
The win helps turn the tide for the Eagles (5-8, 1-4 ODAC), who had lost their last two games after missing the previous three due to COVID-19 cancelations, but Enright doesn’t want them to be complacent.
“Let’s not take our foot off the gas because we won a game,” Enright said. “We did what we were supposed to do tonight, we met the standard. … We have to pretend we never even won this game. We have to go out there, we have to throw the next punch.”
Eastern Mennonite 29 34 — 63
Bridgewater 34 39 — 73
EASTERN MENNONITE (63) — Davis 0 0-0 0, Nyagwegwe 4 1-1 11, Swingler 4 0-0 9, Burkholder 0 4-4 4, Mahlong 4 5-7 13, Simmons 1 0-2 2, Watlington 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Jones 7 5-6 20. Totals 22 15-20 63.
BROADWAY (73) — Smith 3 2-3 8, Hatter 1 2-2 4, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Topper 9 3-5 23, Pack 6 1-2 15, Caswell 2 3-4 8, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 3 0-0 9, Oates 1 4-4 6. Totals 25 15-20 73.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 4 (Nyagwegwe 2, Swingler, Jones), Bridgewater 8 (Dunlap 3, Pack 2, Topper 2, Caswell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.