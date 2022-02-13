A trip to Harrisonburg used to be a dreadful experience for any visiting Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball team, but this season’s struggles inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center continued for James Madison on Sunday as Towson used a fantastic second half to handle the Dukes 87-67.
The Tigers handed JMU its second consecutive double-digit loss at home, a pair of setbacks that make it increasingly unlikely that even with a strong finish the Dukes can leave the league it once dominated on top.
“I’m embarrassed,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “They came in here and kicked our butts. They dealt with their adversity much better than we dealt with our adversity. You don’t lose many conference games at home by 20 points. I don’t think our whole team understands what that means, or the significance of that.”
Madison Green finished with 21 points for JMU and Brianna Tinsley added 16 for the Dukes (11-11, 7-4 CAA) while standout Kiki Jefferson fouled out in the fourth quarter with 13 points. Anissa Rivera led Towson (18-5, 9-3 CAA) with 21 points and Kylie Kornegay-Lucas added 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The Tigers had a clear mission to force JMU to find scoring from sources other than Jefferson, who averages 19 points per game, and the Dukes’ veteran guards were initially up for that challenge. Green went 6-for-8 from 3-point range while Tinsley had three assists as the pair combined for 29 first-half points.
But foul trouble limited both Jefferson and JMU’s other all-conference candidate, senior Jaylin Carodine who finished with four points and four rebounds before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter, and the Tigers slowed down Green and Tinsley in the second half enough to build a double-digit lead.
How JMU responds now — Sunday’s loss means the Dukes will need late-season collapses from Delaware and Drexel to have a shot at a 14th and final CAA regular season title and the Dukes are banned from the league tournament ahead of a move to the Sun Belt Conference — might be the biggest question of the JMU season.
“I’ve been kind of preparing for that moment of time throughout the year,” O’Regan said. “It’s always been in the back of my mind when the point comes where it’s no more regular season championship. I still think we’re scraping for the WNIT. If you look at our stuff, we have to beat a good team. Towson is one of those teams. For us to get where we want to go we can’t just beat William & Mary.”
JMU got off to a hot start. While Towson worked hard to deny Jefferson the ball, her teammates took advantage as the Dukes made their first four shots and took a quick 8-2 lead. But play stopped for several minutes for an official review followed by a media timeout and that proved to be something of a momentum killer.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) takes a shot against Towson guard Anissa Rivera (35) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) looks for a way out from under the basket against Towson guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson forward Allie Kubek (0) and guard Anissa Rivera (35) grab a rebound against James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson guard Anissa Rivera (35) comes down with a rebound against James Madison forward Steph Ouderkirk (33)during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) takes a shot against Towson guard Anissa Rivera (35) and forward Allie Kubek (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) takes a shot against Towson guard Anissa Rivera (35) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) takes a free throw after a Towson technical foul during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson guard Tarriyonna Gary (33) looks for an opening against James Madison guard Bailey Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan looks up at the scoreboard at the start of a timeout during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) takes a shot against Towson forward Allie Kubek (0) during the second half of Sunday's game.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) takes a shot around Towson forward Narrie Dodson (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson head coach Diane Richardson yells to her team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) takes a shot on Towson forward Allie Kubek (0) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) cuts through Towson defense during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) looks for a way out from under the basket against Towson guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (15) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan gathers his team up during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Towson in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) drives up the court against Towson guard Aleah Nelson (4) during the second half of Sunday's game.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) take a shot under pressure from Towson forward Narrie Dodson (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) takes a three-point shot against Towson guard Aleah Nelson (4) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson forward Allie Kubek (0) and guard Anissa Rivera (35) grab a rebound against James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson guard Anissa Rivera (35) comes down with a rebound against James Madison forward Steph Ouderkirk (33)during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson forward Allie Kubek (0) drives around James Madison guard Jaylin Carodine (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson forward Allie Kubek (0) takes a shot over James Madison guard Jaylin Carodine (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) comes down with a rebound during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Towson in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) takes a shot against Towson guard Anissa Rivera (35) and forward Allie Kubek (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) takes a shot past Towson guard Aleah Nelson (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Jaylin Carodine (2) reacts on the bench after fouling out during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Towson in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) takes a shot against Towson forward Quinzia Fulmore (34) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Brianna Tinsley (3) takes a shot on Towson guard Aleah Nelson (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) drives into the paint against Towson guard Skye Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Towson took the lead late in the first quarter after a 9-0 run following the extended break. JMU managed just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the first as the Tigers went ahead 18-12 after 10 minutes.
The Tigers led by as many as eight early in the second quarter, but three consecutive 3-pointers — a pair of them by Green — put JMU back on top for a moment. Green’s hot shooting continued as the teams traded the lead following an intentional foul on Towson’s Ryann Evans, who was caught hitting JMU freshman Mikaya Tynes in the stomach midway through the quarter.
Green finished the first half with 18 points while Towson picked up a pair of technical fouls in addition to the intentional on Evans. But the Tigers managed to go to the locker room leading 43-41 after Rivera banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put her team back on top.
Tensions seemed to calm a bit early in the second half, but the back-and-forth nature of the contest continued for a while. Green’s sixth 3-pointer of the day put JMU back ahead before Towson’s 13-2 run gave the Tigers a 10-point lead midway through the period.
That lead only grew and left the Dukes searching for answers afterward.
“We have Drexel and Delaware still, and those are big games,” Green said. “Those are big games. We know if we can come out on top it’s a good look for us for our season.”
