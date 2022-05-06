Growing up, Antoine Booth took any opportunity to visit James Madison in order to catch a game inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
A young football player at the time, Booth watched as the Dukes battled Colonial Athletic Association foes like Richmond and William & Mary. As he sat in the stands, Booth had the thought of playing at JMU creep into the back of his mind.
Booth’s father, Tony, starred for the Dukes during his four years in Harrisonburg. The older Booth was a two-time All-American, set the single-season interceptions record in 1997 (now second-most) and was drafted in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers the following season.
Fast forward to this week and Antoine, a Michigan State defensive back, announced he was transferring to JMU, following in his father’s footsteps.
Booth said his dad never pressured him to pick the Dukes, but was happy when he told him he was trading his green and white in for purple and gold.
“To be honest, it was a dream come true to be able to commit to JMU,” Booth said. “This was something that I loved. I’ve always had love for JMU.”
The former Spartan only spent a couple weeks in the transfer portal after entering the NCAA’s revolving door after Michigan State’s spring game. Booth redshirted this past season in East Lansing, but decided to move on.
When JMU got in contact, Booth said he didn’t need to visit Harrisonburg for the opportunity to interest him.
“I kind of grew up off of it,” Booth said of JMU football. “It was always something that I knew and loved.”
Booth, a redshirt freshman, was a three-star recruit out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland and was the No. 97 ranked cornerback in the class of 2020 according to ESPN.com.
The Jessup, Md., native picked Michigan State over the likes of Virginia and Maryland out of high school.
Now, Booth has an opportunity to use what he learned during his lone season with the Spartans this fall as the Dukes transition to the Sun Belt.
“Coming to JMU, it’s going to be spectacular,” Booth said. “Seeing how Power 5 football, big boy football, is, it’s going to be something spectacular.”
Booth said two things stuck out to him while at Michigan State: Practice tempo and the mindset needed to approach the game.
“Going up to Michigan State from high school … practice tempo was crazy,” Booth said. “It just felt like game day every day at practice. That was one of those things that I feel I can bring to JMU. Just the intensity of how I practice.”
JMU’s man-based defense was something that appealed to Booth, as well as his relationship with cornerbacks coach Matthew Birkett.
“I feel like I take pride in getting my hands on guys at the line of scrimmage,” Booth said.
If we’re playing a team with a guy that’s dominant, I feel like I’m good enough to completely take him out of the equation.”
The second-generation Duke will join the purple and gold this summer and is set to compete for a spot in the secondary, a position group JMU has loaded with transfers.
JMU added Norfolk State transfer corner Devyn Coles before the spring semester began and just hours after Booth committed to the Dukes, NC State transfer cornerback Nehki Meredith joined him.
“Nothing’s given, everything’s always earned,” Booth said. “Even coming from Michigan State, you still have to compete for a spot. Nothing’s going to be easy in Harrisonburg, Virginia. That’s one of the things that I look forward to in joining JMU.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.