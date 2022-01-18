Sitting behind a group of seniors, Devyn Coles wasn’t an everyday starting defensive back at Highland Springs High School until his senior season.
The time he put into practicing and learning during his junior season paid off in his final high school season, though, as the Richmond native logged 40 tackles and five interceptions in 2018.
The result? A perfect 15-0 record en route to the Springers’ fourth straight state title. He didn’t garner a ton of interest from Division I programs after only playing full time on defense his senior season, however, so he committed to Norfolk State.
After two seasons with the Spartans, Coles put his name in the transfer portal and committed to James Madison on Saturday night.
“Devyn just has that 'it' factor,” said Devon Simmons, the Highland Springs defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. “He’s just one of those kids that you use to help build a team around.”
It didn’t surprise Simmons when Coles logged five interceptions in one season at Highland Springs because of his work ethic. He said Coles put in the extra work in the weight room and practice field and it translated to games.
“That’s a kid that you want on your team because he’s going to do everything the right way,” Simmons said. “He just has those extra intangibles that you just can’t coach.”
When Coles is in coverage, he’s watching the receiver the whole time, he said. Simmons said Coles doesn’t look back at the quarterback, instead relying on the wideout to lead him to the ball.
“I’m a ballhawk,” Coles said. “When the ball is in the air, I gotta have it.”
Coles had a breakout freshman season with the Spartans, recording five interceptions. He added one more last season in Norfolk State’s season finale at Delaware State.
The 5-foot-11 defensive back joins a Dukes secondary that lost three of its starting defensive backs that played in the FCS semifinals at North Dakota State. Coles said he’ll have a chance to compete and work his way up the depth chart and onto the field this spring.
On the field, Coles said he’s patient, but aggressive when the ball is thrown his direction.
“I like to get after it,” Coles said. “When I’m out there, you’ll feel my presence.”
Former Highland Springs players have been key contributors at JMU recently, including defensive tackle Mike Greene and standout wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., who transferred to South Carolina this offseason.
Greene was a HERO Sports First Team All-American this season, while Wells set three single-season receiving records.
Coles said he talked to Greene and Wells during the transfer process about JMU, but it was “nothing major.”
Coles is looking forward to continuing the success that former Springers have had inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
“Antwane Wells and Mike Greene, they set the standards high,” Coles said. “Both of them had tremendous seasons at JMU. I want to continue doing the same when I play.”
