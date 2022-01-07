It was a busy week for James Madison football, as the program welcomed two transfers and lost a standout wide receiver to the transfer portal.
Antwane Wells Jr, the Dukes' leading receiver from this past season, entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning.
Wells’ departure left JMU looking to bolster the wide receiver room and it didn’t take long for head coach Curt Cignetti to get a pair of talented route runners.
Terrance Greene Jr., a graduate transfer wide receiver from Monmouth, was the first to announce his commitment to the Dukes later Wednesday, just hours after Wells entered the portal.
Greene was a two-time All-Big South selection at Monmouth during his four-year career, logging just over 2,000 career receiving yards and 20 career touchdowns as a Hawk. He also scored a touchdown against JMU when the Dukes beat the Hawks 66-21 in the second round of the 2019 FCS playoffs.
Greene has one year of eligibility remaining and will be on campus next week for the start of the spring semester.
One day after Cignetti landed Greene, however, he secured another graduate transfer wide receiver from the portal in Boston College’s Kobay White.
White battled a knee injury the past two seasons, limiting him to just four games, but a source told the Daily News-Record earlier this week that he is healthy and ready to play.
In his first three seasons as an Eagle, White was a key contributor, recording just over 1,400 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He led Boston College in receptions in 2018 with 33.
When White arrives on campus, it won’t be the first time a Cignetti family member is on the coaching staff. Cignetti’s brother, Frank Jr., is Boston College’s offensive coordinator.
Three Dukes Accept All-Star Invitations
Three seniors from last season’s roster accepted all-star game invitations this week. The games serve as a way for college seniors to play in front of NFL scouts and general managers before the draft in April.
Senior defensive lineman Mike Greene and senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida, which will take place on Jan. 15.
“It’s huge,” Mike Greene told the DN-R of playing at the Hula Bowl earlier this week. “The NFL, the whole process, people don’t look down at the FCS, but people say we have lesser competition because of the scholarship process in the FCS. Getting to play in the Hula Bowl or any all-star game, playing with higher competition was definitely a no-brainer.”
Senior quarterback Cole Johnson also accepted an invite, as he’s headed to the Tropical Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 15.
Dukes Enter Names Into NFL Draft
Senior cornerback Greg Ross, senior safety Wayne Davis Jr. defensive tackle and Mike Greene all entered their names in the NFL draft this week.
Ross, a North Carolina transfer, played the past two seasons at JMU after spending his first four as a Tar Heel. He recorded four interceptions, logged 16 passes defended and made 31 tackles this fall.
Ross garnered national recognition, including being named an Associated Press third-team All-American, for his play this season.
Davis, another FBS transfer, spent the past four seasons in Harrisonburg after starting his collegiate career at Ohio State. In his final season as a Duke, Davis logged 53 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and an interception.
The Norfolk native finished his JMU career with 196 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and six interceptions.
Greene spent his entire collegiate career in Harrisonburg, anchoring the Dukes’ defensive line the past three seasons. During that stretch, he logged 15.5 sacks, including a career-high 7.5 in 2019.
The Richmond native was named a HERO Sports FCS First Team All-American and Second Team All-CAA honoree this season. He was also a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award after the spring season, finishing ninth in voting.
There are currently five former Dukes on an NFL active roster: Josh Wells (Tampa Bay), Aaron Stinne (Tampa Bay), Dean Marlowe (Detroit), Jimmy Moreland (Houston) and Ron’Dell Carter (Houston).
