When Sam Clark thought about transferring to James Madison, one of the ri4w5 people he reached out to was former Dukes punter Harry O’Kelly.
The two Australian punters talked about JMU and O’Kelly — a fan favorite during his time in Harrisonburg — explained he enjoyed his experience and spoke highly of the coaching staff, according to Clark.
To Clark, JMU seemed like a good spot for him and he announced his intention to transfer to the Dukes on Monday night with the opportunity to compete for the starting job, replacing O’Kelly.
“Obviously I’ve got some big shoes to fill. Harry is a really good punter and really well-liked,” Clark said. “I just want to come in and do my job … and win. That’s probably the biggest thing.”
Clark’s commitment to the Dukes came after freshman punter Hugo Nash entered the transfer portal over the weekend, opening a slot for JMU to fill.
The Dukes are in a special teams competition with both punting and place kicking for the upcoming season and Clark is set to battle against sophomore punter Justin Ritter in camp.
Ritter impressed during the Dukes' spring camp and JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he was punting "really well."
Clark entered the transfer portal looking for a school to earn a master’s degree at and soon after, JMU’s coaching staff reached out and he decided to join the Dukes.
“They’re a big-time, winning program,” Clark said. “They’ve had a lot of success.”
Clark was a Big Sky third-team selection last season at Sacramento State after averaging 44.4 yards per punt. His average was the second-best clip in program history and he became just the third punter in program history to average more than 44 yards per punt.
Clark had pinpoint placement as 21 of his 44 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line last season with just a pair of touchbacks. Clark also forced 14 fair catches and booted a 57-yard punt on the road at California.
Though he soared through the Hornets record books, the Lilyfield, Australia, native didn’t start playing football until 2018.
Like O’Kelly, Clark trained with Prokick Australia after growing up playing rugby and Aussie rules football.
Using the kicking skills from rugby and Australian rules football, Prokick has sent 190 players to U.S. colleges on full scholarships, which accounts for 92 percent of the players the program has trained.
Prokick Australia punters were all over the FBS ranks last season. Of the 130 programs, 56 of them had an Australian punter who trained with Prokick, according to Sportingnews.com.
“I think it’s exciting when you see a large group of people from where you're from be successful,” Clark said. “It’s super exciting. Just stoked I get to be a part of it and all that.”
He’s relatively new to organized football, but Clark described himself as a good punter.
“I think I’ve got a lot to work on still, a lot to get better at, but I think I’m getting there,” Clark said. “I think one word would probably be reliable. That’s how I perceive myself.”
As Clark gets set to join the Dukes for his last season of college football, he’s focused on helping the purple and gold transition to the FBS and carry on the winning tradition.
“I think just primarily to enjoy it and be happy, but also just to win football games,” Clark said of what he hopes to accomplish. “I don’t really set too many broad personal goals, just do my bit for the team and win games of football.”
