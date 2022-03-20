Heading into a season in which the James Madison secondary will be tested in ways it hasn’t ever before — the jump to FBS and the Sun Belt conference means facing high-quality quarterbacks just about every week — the Dukes’ defensive backfield remains something of a two-headed monster.
At safety, JMU is as deep, experienced and talented as ever, filling the losses with exciting transfers. But cornerback is still a unit with question marks as the Dukes look for somebody to step up and replace two of their best cover men from last fall.
That leaves the secondary among the most intriguing groups to watch as JMU begins spring drills on Thursday. Here's a look at the position:
Key Returners
Wesley McCormick, Grad. CB
Jordan Swann, R-Sr. CB
Sammy Malignaggi, R-So. CB
Que Reid, R-Soph S
Chris Chukwuneke, R-Jr. S
Sam Kidd, R-Jr. S
Josh Sarratt, R-Jr. S
Key Newcomers
Devyn Coles, R-Jr. CB
Deon Jones, Grad. S
Jarius Reimonenq, R-Jr. S
Key Losses
Wayne Davis, S
Greg Ross, CB
Taurus Carrol, CB
MJ Hampton, S
Past Position Success
JMU’s defense in general was outstanding last season, so no surprise the secondary ranked high in several categories during the Dukes’ final FCS season. Only three FCS squads recorded more interceptions than JMU and the Dukes were fifth in the nation in stopping teams on third down.
In terms of overall passing defense, the Dukes could have been better, ranking a relatively low No. 21 in the country, allowing 186.2 yards per game through the air. That’s outstanding, but at the same time, JMU ranked in the top 10 in so many defensive categories it wasn’t necessarily the Dukes’ strength.
What To Watch For
On paper, the Dukes are much more experienced and have more depth at safety than cornerback. Could there be some position changes during the spring. Arkansas State transfer Jarius Reimonenq is listed as a safety on the JMU roster, but has played some corner earlier in his career.
Beyond that, it’s a matter of who steps up to make their case for a starting job in the fall. Sam Kidd was great for the Dukes in the second half of the season while Que Reid is a great talent who dealt with some injuries. Deon Jones comes in as a Boston College transfer who should immediately challenge for a top spot at safety.
JMU loses Greg Ross and Taurus Carroll, who in terms of interceptions and pass breakups were the most productive defensive backs on the roster in 2021. Can somebody step up to nab takeaways this spring? Devyn Coles adds some experience as a Norfolk State transfer and he played that role for the Spartans.
Outlook
As mentioned above, JMU has a bigger challenge moving to a Sun Belt Conference that features outstanding quarterbacks such as Appalachian State’s Brice and Coastal Carolina Grayson McCall. Wayne Davis is a huge loss at safety, but Jones looks like a solid replacement and there is plenty of other talent to step up including veteran Chris Chukwuneke.
But cornerback could be more of a concern. Wesley McCormick had a really good spring season in 2020, but only played one game after an injury last fall. Is he ready to come back and be the shutdown guy the Dukes need in 2022? If somebody else, perhaps Jordan Swann, develops into a first-string quality performer JMU might have the depth to succeed at the next level.
