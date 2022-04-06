Redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd broke into the starting lineup last season, surrounded by a veteran-laden secondary.
Now, he’s just one of two starters in the secondary from James Madison’s final game at North Dakota State as spring camp nears the midway point this week.
Kidd, who appeared in one game during the Dukes’ spring season in 2021 before being sidelined by injury, made seven starts last fall and played in all 14 games. He’s joined by redshirt-junior safety Chris Chukwuneke as the only two in the secondary on the roster to start in the FCS semifinal game.
Though the Dukes lost three starters — Wayne Davis, Greg Ross and Taurus Carroll — to graduation, they aren’t super young in the secondary.
JMU added two graduate transfers to help bolster the back end of the defense in Arkansas State safety Jarius Reimonenq and Boston College safety Deon Jones. They also added depth by picking up Norfolk State transfer cornerback Devyn Coles.
Reimonenq played in 31 games at Arkansas State, making 11 starts and recorded 129 total tackles and three interceptions across three seasons. Jones, who played in 11 games with six starts at Boston College, logged 42 tackles and two fumble recoveries in his time with the Eagles.
Graduate cornerback Wesley McCormick is primed to play a big role in the secondary this season for the Dukes after redshirting last season.
McCormick started seven games during the Dukes’ spring season, logging 20 tackes, three interceptions and two pass breakups. His leadership skills have been mentioned by multiple players this spring, including redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, as the Dukes look to fill the shoes of Mike Greene.
With new faces in new roles this season, Kidd said the defense is taking its time installing the defense.
“It’s still new, fresh for everybody, but I think the … transfers and everybody is picking it up pretty quick,” Kidd said. “Just progressing each day, we’re going back to the basics and just installing day by day. I think they’re all doing a great job of picking it up.”
As Reimonenq and Jones learn the defensive scheme, Kidd is there to help. He said they talk before and after safeties meetings to answer any questions they could have and they talk after plays on the sidelines at practice, breaking down what happened.
Kidd said the goal for the spring in the secondary is beginning the installation of the defense, but also to mesh together, knowing the assignments and where each player needs to be on the field.
“It’s really just getting it down so when it does get to the fall, even camp, we can just hit the ground running and progress day by day,” Kidd said.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said Reimonenq missed some time this spring with a hamstring injury, but when he and Jones have been on the field they’re “showing flashes.”
Kidd noticed that the two new transfer safeties will bring a physical presence to the secondary.
“They’re both smart players, you can tell that, they’re picking it up well,” Kidd said. “We’ve only had the pads on a couple times, but I can tell they want to be physical and things like that.”
Though the Dukes have experience, their younger players are also beginning to show signs of making an impact. Cignetti said sophomore safety Kye Holmes — who played in all 14 games last season —has “done really well.”
