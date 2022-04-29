During James Madison’s spring camp, head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes might look for a wide receiver in the transfer portal. The Dukes were thin at the position at times during spring practices and were in the market to add depth.
Less than a week after the team wrapped up its spring camp, Cignetti gained a commitment from East Carolina transfer wide receiver Troy Lewis.
Lewis is the third FBS transfer the Dukes have gained a commitment from this spring, joining Rutgers defensive lineman Jamree Kromah and Liberty offensive lineman Andrew Adair.
For Lewis, a Richmond native, the opportunity to play at JMU was one he couldn’t pass up. When he entered the portal, he said his goal was to end up in Harrisonburg. Soon after, wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan reached out.
The former three-star recruit out of Matoaca High School said he heard from a number of schools during his 10 days in the transfer portal, but the Dukes were at the top of his list.
“I didn’t go on any visits except for JMU because JMU was the No. 1 school that I wanted to go to anyway,” Lewis said. “God just happened to make that work.”
After Lewis visited JMU on Tuesday, he was set on playing for the Dukes.
“It was everything that I expected and more,” Lewis said. "So, I had to commit.”
During his visit, Lewis said he liked the campus, but also how the program was high on academics, which is a priority for himself as well.
The other thing Lewis liked? The Shenandoah Mountains.
“I’ve never seen mountains before, so just driving and seeing all the mountains, I thought that was pretty cool,” Lewis said. “The visit was amazing.”
Lewis redshirted this past season at ECU, playing under former JMU head coach Mike Houston. During that time, he was a part of the scout team with the Pirates.
This spring, Lewis played with the second and third teams during ECU’s spring camp before entering the transfer portal. Though he didn’t see the field, Lewis was able to learn from his time in Greenville, N.C.
“It’s way more competitive, way faster,” Lewis said. “You got to come every day with your 'A' game and compete.”
Lewis will bring his one year of college experience to a receiver room that has two graduate students, two redshirt seniors, a redshirt junior, a redshirt sophomore and five redshirt freshmen.
Though he’ll be one of the younger players in the room, Lewis is excited to help his teammates improve and fight for playing time on the field, while the Dukes make the transition to the Sun Belt in the fall.
“It’s going to be fun to be able to help them continue a winning legacy and then continue to compete with everybody else and make everybody else better,” Lewis said.
