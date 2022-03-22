After losing its top receiver to the transfer portal, James Madison dove into the portal itself and reloaded with two graduate transfer wide receivers.
The Dukes return with a bulk of their wideouts, just missing their top route runner, Antwane Wells Jr., but they do have their No. 2 option, Kris Thornton, back for another season.
JMU’s receiving corps will be something to watch as JMU hits the practice field on Thursday with a new quarterback at the helm.
Here’s a look at the wide receivers:
Key Returners
Kris Thornton, R-Sr.
Devin Ravenel, R-Sr.
Reggie Brown, R-So.
Maxwell James, R-Fr.
Desmond Green, R-Fr.
Marion Haley, R-Fr.
Blake Barnes, R-Fr.
Holt Egan, R-Fr.
Key Newcomers
Terrance Greene Jr., Grad. (Monmouth)
Kobay White, Grad., (Boston College)
Key Losses
Antwane Wells Jr.
Scott Bracey
Past Position Success
For the first time in program history, JMU had two receivers eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the same season last year.
Thornton and Wells etched their names in the Dukes’ record book, logging the most receptions in a season with 83. Wells added two more records on top of that, leading the team with 1,250 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, both single-season highs.
Shortly after the Dukes fell in the FCS semifinals at North Dakota State, Wells entered his name in the transfer portal. It didn’t take long for him to garner offers from almost every Power Five conference before committing to South Carolina.
Though Wells has departed, Thornton is back for his fifth year and third with the Dukes after transferring from VMI.
What To Watch For
JMU worked quickly to replace Wells on the field, nabbing two transfer wideouts in the span of two days before the spring semester, signing Kobay White and Terrance Greene Jr.
White, a Boston College receiver, battled a knee injury with the Eagles, playing in four games last season, and recorded one reception for 25 yards.
Soon after he announced his commitment to JMU, a source told the Daily News-Record that White is healthy and ready to play.
Greene transferred to JMU from Monmouth, where he starred for the Hawks. He was a three-time All-Big South honoree, recording the seventh-most receiving yards (2,087) in program history and the fifth-most receiving touchdowns (20).
The Philadelphia native has also scored a touchdown at Bridgeforth Stadium in the past, logging a score in the 2019 FCS playoffs where JMU beat Monmouth 66-21.
Both receivers check in at 5-feet-11-inches, which isn’t as tall as Wells’ 6-foot-1 frame, but they’ve proven that they can produce, especially White, who did it at the FBS level.
With a new quarterback at the under center — most likely Todd Centeio, Billy Atkins or Alonza Barnett III — the two transfer receivers are primed to make an immediate impact.
Outlook
Replacing Wells won’t be an easy task, but JMU’s use of the transfer portal found two wideouts that could step up and play big roles in the team’s offense right away.
The addition of Greene and White paired with Thornton should help the Dukes continue their success through the air that they had last season.
