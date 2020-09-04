BLACKSBURG – The three running backs are all looking for their own unique restart, and Virginia Tech is banking on the trio to boost its rushing attack.
Raheem Blackshear and Khalil Herbert were each parts of different programs at this time last year while Jalen Holston was just beginning to start a long journey back from a 2019 season-ending ankle injury.
“This is probably the best running back [group] we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Holston, a senior, said earlier this week.
“Everyone can get in there and run with the ones or twos,” he said. “In a game situation everyone is good. The best part about our room is we all bring different styles and all have different styles of play, and we’re working together to build on top of each other.”
Fifth-year Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said: “You can’t help but get a little bit excited about what those guys may be able to do.”
The Hokies averaged 176.1 rushing yards per game last year – a mark fifth-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference and in the top 50 nationally – but might be constructed for better success on the ground this fall with the return of Holston and additions of Blackshear and Herbert.
Herbert, a graduate transfer, was a former starter at Kansas and Blackshear, a junior who gained immediate eligibility earlier this week, was a former starter at Rutgers. Herbert once ran for a career-high 291 yards, the third most ever for a Kansas rusher, in a 2017 game against West Virginia. Blackshear earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from the league’s coaches in 2018 after compiling 1,136 all-purpose yards.
Both Herbert and Blackshear appeared in just four games to retain their redshirts last fall before eventually transferring from the schools they began their respective careers with.
“We shared some stories,” Herbert said about his conversations with Blackshear regarding the transfer process. “Different things happened after we both redshirted, so it’s just kind of funny to see how everything turns out.”
Throughout his time at Kansas, the Jayhawks leaned on Herbert. He averaged more than 10 carries per game in his final two-plus seasons at KU.
When asked if he could handle earning the bulk of carries for the Hokies, Herbert said: “Definitely, but whatever they need me to do, I’m here to do whether it’s coaching up some of the young guys or playing on special teams.”
Blackshear could provide value at either running back or receiver. He said he’s been training at both spots, so he could carry the ball, catch it out the backfield or run routes down the field. He had 29 carries and 29 catches in the four games for Rutgers last season.
And Holston said he wants to give the group leadership since he’s been in Blacksburg the longest.
As a junior in 2018, Holston played in 12 games, started once and ran the ball 57 times for 281 yards and a score. He suffered the ankle injury in last year’s season-opening game against Boston College.
The Hokies open up this season on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium against rival Virginia.
“It’s exciting,” Holston said. “I can’t wait. I didn’t get a chance to play for the [Commonwealth] Cup, and now that they have it I’m ready to get after them.”
Fuente said the Hokies plan to use all three backs as well as sophomore running back Keshawn King, who saw limited action during his freshman season.
“We’re going to need all of ‘em,” he said.
ACC Preseason Poll Released
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech was picked to finish fourth while Virginia was tabbed to finish ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media poll released by the conference on Friday.
Clemson, which has captured the league crown in each of the last five seasons, is the conference’s overwhelming preseason favorite – receiving 132 out of 134 possible first-place votes. The Tigers topped Virginia in last year’s ACC championship game.
Notre Dame, North Carolina and Louisville were picked to finish second through fourth respectively.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby was the lone player from either school in the Commonwealth to be voted onto the All-ACC Preseason Team.
Virginia Adds Non-Conference Game
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia added a non-conference contest to its 2020 schedule, the school announced on Friday.
The Cavaliers will host FCS Abilene Christian on Nov. 21 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Virginia had its scheduled reduced to only 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games when its original non-conference foe, VMI, had its season postponed until the spring. Before securing the date with Abilene Christian, Virginia was the lone ACC program without a non-conference game.
