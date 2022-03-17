With a runner on third and one out, freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble could have let a 1-2 swinging strikeout get in his head.
James Madison trailed by a run at No. 10 Tennessee last week with the tying run just 90 feet away, but Trimble walked back to the dugout, ready for his next at-bat. In his next plate appearance, Trimble singled in the sixth.
Then came a weather delay, forcing the two teams to resume the following afternoon.
Trimble stepped back into the box to lead off the top of the ninth with the Dukes down a run. He didn’t let his earlier at-bat phase him, sending a shot over the right field fence for his first-career home run.
“I felt you had to put the ball in play in that situation and I obviously didn’t,” Trimble said of the earlier at-bat. “So to come back the next day … and hit that tying run, that was a good feeling bouncing back from that strikeout.”
Trimble’s calm approach at the plate isn’t anything new for him, in fact it goes back to when he arrived at Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach.
During his ninth grade season, Cox head coach Matt Ittner noticed how Trimble remained calm in almost every situation as a hitter. That was something he didn’t expect to see from a young player and he said it caught his attention.
“You never knew if Finny was having a good day, a bad day or an OK day, he was the same dude every single day,” Ittner said. “I think that’s a large part of success in this game is guys that can kind of stay away from the peaks and valleys on the emotional side.”
Trimble was an All-State selection in 2019 and helped the Falcons to a state title during his senior season.
Not only was he a calm hitter in high school, but he was also able to identify when an opposing pitcher left a pitch up in the zone or missed his spot.
“He hit mistakes,” Ittner said. “Your elite level hitters at the high school level, they hit mistakes, they don’t miss them. … That’s an upper-level offensive skill.”
Trimble picked up where he left off in high school this season at JMU, starting in 16 of the Dukes’ 17 games so far in right field. He leads the team in doubles (8) and is batting .328 with a pair of home runs and 15 RBIs.
He earned the starting role during the fall and preseason practices, hitting the ball well, breaking into a veteran-laden lineup.
“I thought he was one of our toughest outs in the fall and one of our toughest outs in the preseason,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said of Trimble. “He kept finding his barrel on the ball. We knew when we recruited him he was a really good hitter.”
Trimble, who bats in the middle part of the order, said being surrounded by older bats makes his job easier at the plate.
He’s sandwiched between redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak and redshirt junior outfielder Carson Bell, batting fifth.
“Everyone in our lineup is a talented hitter,” Trimble said. “I know if I can get my job done, I’ll have someone behind me that I can pass the bat to and they’ll do their job.”
Trimble said it was his goal to start his freshman season and each at-bat during the fall practices allowed him to get more comfortable hitting at the college level.
“I play as hard as I can and the play will take care of itself,” Trimble said. “I want to be in these situations. Not every freshman plays, so it’s a great feeling knowing that I’m in the starting lineups. I love it.”
In the fall, JMU moved Trimble around, first at shortstop, then third before ending up in the outfield in left next to redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter, a preseason All-American selection.
“Fenwick is a very mature-headed kid for the age he is,” DeLauter said after the Dukes 28-4 win over VMI on March 1, where Trimble went to the plate eight times. “He’s swinging it well. It’s cool to be able to mentor him out in the outfield, he’s going to kind of take over after I’m gone.”
