James Madison women's lacrosse standouts Mairead Durkin, Isabella Peterson and Molly Dougherty all earned All-American recognition from Inside Lacrosse, as voted on by members of the media, the organization announced.
Durkin, the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association defensive player of the year, earned third-team honors after leading the team with a single-season record 52 caused turnovers.
The defender also led JMU with 45 ground balls and tied a single-game program record with eight opposition turnovers in the Dukes' NCAA tournament win over Connecticut.
Peterson, who led the team with 72 goals and was named CAA player of the year along with a plethora of other awards this year, earned honorable-mention honors along with Dougherty, who finished with 145 saves this past season.
JMU finished the season with a 14-5 record and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. The Dukes were also ranked No. 10 in the final Inside Lacrosse/Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association poll of the regular season.
