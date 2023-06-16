When Bob Wease acquired the Harrisonburg Turks in March 1990, he only had two months to pull together a team for the approaching summer league season.
Wease wasn’t a stranger to the Valley League as he started to play in the annual pastime in the Shenandoah Valley when he was 16 years old with the Turks in 1960, but running a team was a different animal. And as he constructed his first team, Wease soon found a group of players that would take different paths in their baseball journeys.
There were James Madison products Mike Hubbard and Larry Mitchell, both of whom eventually made it to the Major Leagues, while Doug Harris was a career minor leaguer before he helped craft the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals as the assistant general manager.
But among the squad that Wease built was a trio of players that didn’t see an MLB field, rather they took another avenue in baseball: college head coach.
And as it turned out, Brian O’Connor, Kevin O’Sullivan and Tom Walter all paved their ways to the top of college baseball in the 33 years since they left the Turks that summer en route to a combined 2,336 wins as coaches, including 32 NCAA appearances and a pair of national titles.
Now, all three have guided their respective teams to the College World Series in Omaha, which begins on Friday afternoon.
“I’m so proud of them,” Wease said. “It’s just a good feeling to coach guys that go on to be great coaches, which all three of them are. But to watch those guys live their life and go on, it makes me feel good just to be a small part of them playing here in Harrisonburg.”
For O’Connor, who’s been at the helm of the ‘Hoos for the past 20 years, his first time in the Commonwealth of Virginia came during the 1990 summer season with the Turks when he was a player at Creighton.
And as he was asked about his time with the Turks, O’Connor smiled before he gave a glowing review of his summer on Wease’s team.
“It was a great summer, and we had a terrific time,” O’Connor said. “Who would know that all of a sudden there would be coaches here in Omaha that played on the same summer team.”
Not many people would have imagined there would be a trio of College World Series-caliber coaches on that Turks team, O’Sullivan and Walter included.
But as Walter reminisced about his time with the Turks, a little red diner off of South Liberty Street came to his mind rather quickly.
“I remember that summer of 1990 very fondly at the L&S Diner in Harrisonburg, Virginia,” Walter said. “We had a good summer.”
O’Sullivan, the 16th-year Florida coach, didn’t recall a moment from his summer in Harrisonburg that followed his first of two seasons as a player at Virginia. Instead, he raved about what his former teammates have been able to do as coaches to have their teams in the final eight remaining in the NCAA Tournament.
“I can't remember that long back, but from afar, they have built those two programs into perennial top programs in the country,” O’Sullivan said. “... I have the utmost respect for both of them. They're here for a reason.”
O’Connor and O’Sullivan, who will square off in their teams’ opening game on Friday night, have steered previous teams to the national title in the past. O’Connor led Virginia to the 2014 championship, while O’Sullivan watched his Florida team dogpile at TD Ameritrade Park in 2017.
Things are different for Walter, who hasn’t been on this stage before in his 27 years as a coach. He led Wake Forest to the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and has the Demon Deacons in Omaha for the first time since 1955.
Up until now, he was the only one of the trio that hadn’t made it to Omaha and Walter thought it was “awesome” to do it with O’Connor and O’Sullivan in the field.
“I still have some work to do to catch those two guys,” Walter said, “but it's really special to be here with them.”
And as his two former teammates — now opponents in the way of Walter’s first title — thought about their relationship with him, admiration appeared.
“I'm really happy for Tom because Tom is one of the really nicest guys in our business,” O’Sullivan said. “He certainly has put together a heck of a team and a heck of a program.”
“I'm really happy for Wake Forest and Coach Walter,” O’Connor said. “He is a very good coach and [I have] known him for a long time. The year they're having is incredibly impressive. To be the overall No. 1 national seed is incredibly hard to do. We've been fortunate to have done that before in our program, and that speaks to the level of the talent that he has on his team for sure.”
But for Wease, who is in his 20th year as the coach of the Turks and in the first season that he isn’t the owner of the ballclub, the next two weeks will be full of baseball. Before he gets set to put on his red windbreaker to man the third base coach’s box each night, he’ll have the College World Series games on the television inside Wease Auto on South Main.
Wease, whose office practically doubles as a Turks museum with photos and other baseball memorabilia along the walls, has enjoyed watching his former players reach the pinnacle of college baseball, but there’s one team he’s pulling for a little more than the others this time around.
“I’m rooting for Tom,” Wease said. “I want Tom to win it. I really do.”
