Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey grew up dreaming of playing on college football’s highest level, but out of high school he didn’t garner enough interest.
After playing four seasons at James Madison, appearing in the past 38 consecutive games and making 22 starts at linebacker in the process, Tucker-Dorsey said he entered his name in the transfer portal searching to accomplish his childhood dream.
“I feel like I’m a good player and I just wanted to be on a bigger stage,” Tucker-Dorsey told the Daily News-Record. “Going into the FBS transition, not being able to win anything had something to do with it. The biggest thing was getting more exposure, playing on a bigger stage and showcasing my talent.”
Tucker-Dorsey starred on defense this past fall with the Dukes, leading the team with 116 tackles, adding nine tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and four interceptions.
It wasn’t an easy decision for the Norfolk native, he said. Tucker-Dorsey called himself a “JMU guy” and said this wasn’t something he saw coming a few years ago.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “It definitely wasn’t something that just popped into my head. It’s been on my mind for a while.”
Since entering the portal on Tuesday evening, Tucker-Dorsey has heard from a number of major college football programs.
The 5-foot-10, 214 pound linebacker has received offers from Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF and Ole Miss during his short time in the portal.
For Tucker-Dorsey, it’s a dream come true to have these programs reaching out and presenting how he would fit into their systems.
“You ever see the ‘Blind Side’ and how he was getting all those crazy offers?” Tucker-Dorsey said. “I feel like I’m in a movie, bro. I’m not surprised by that at all because I know the work that I put in and the caliber of player that I am.”
Tucker-Dorsey didn’t downplay how much JMU has impacted him, both as a football player and a person. He said his time in Harrisonburg is something that he’ll never forget and always cherish.
“I’ve met a lot of great people that have helped me get to this part where I am today,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “JMU really has that atmosphere where everybody cares about each other, it’s authentic and real.”
This spring was different for Tucker-Dorsey, who served as the defense’s leader, but he also got to share the field with his brother, freshman defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker, for the first time.
Tucker-Dorsey said that part of his decision to leave the Dukes was hard, departing from being on the same team as his brother
“It was great seeing him become a man in that short window that I seen,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “See him grasp college football, going through some trials and tribulations I see him overcome, I see his confidence build, I see how he handles things. It was just an amazing experience.”
Tucker-Dorsey said he expects to make a decision on his next school by the end of next week. The redshirt-senior will transfer as a graduate, but since he entered the portal after the May 1 deadline for immediate eligibility, he’ll need a NCAA waiver to be able to play this fall.
As he works through the transfer process, Tucker-Dorsey said he looked at it as taking a chance on himself.
“Sometimes you get a feeling,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “Life is about taking risks. I feel like I did what I needed to to be able to get to that next level. I’ve got one more year left, why not just see what’s out there. That’s really what it was, man.”
