In his senior year, Bridgewater’s Viante Tucker is having his best season statistically at wide receiver.
Leading the Eagles in receiving, the Roanoke native has mounted 288 yards and two touchdowns this season — including a 48-yard touchdown pass that ultimately secured Bridgewater’s homecoming win over the Averett Cougars.
Tucker has reached over 200 receiving yards in three out of four seasons for Bridgewater. He said it’s been fun being able to progress his game over the last year.
“The game is moving a little slower, so me being a senior now, it’s good to see all the young guys out here having fun,” Tucker said.
Tucker said it’s all fun to have a career-high in receiving yards in his final year. Yet, he enjoys being around his teammates more.
“I enjoy the accolades but playing football is a team sport, so I'm happy about that,” Tucker said. “Happy to be playing with [Maclachlan] and those guys and [Watkins] that I played last year with. It feels good.”
Tucker noted Bridgewater has a big receiver group. They all know each other well and get along, which leads to their on-field success.
“Our chemistry is all there and even with the guys on the defensive side and the offensive side, it all fits well,” Tucker said. “We all have fun with each other and we all play hard, so that’s the best thing.”
Tucker went to Salem High School where they were three-time state champions. After doing a post-grad year at Fork Union, he came to Bridgewater in 2019. In his freshman year, Tucker won VaSID State Offensive and Old Dominion Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors with 321 all-purpose yards.
It was different for Tucker coming in as an older freshman, but he had guys such as former defensive tackle Malik Crowe, defensive end Preston Turner and wide receiver Dylan Maclachlan help him get into the flow of things.
“That’s always been the best part, the team has always been the best thing,” Tucker said. “Being around those guys has helped me with everything.”
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said Tucker has been an “explosive” player for and has continued to be an integral part of their passing game.
“Viante’s the kind of guy that can change the scoreboard every time he touches the ball,” Lemn said. “That’s so impactful for your team, for a game and I think the defense knows it too.”
Tucker has also showcased his skills as a kick returner. He led the ODAC in kick return yards in the 2020-21 season with 219 and was named 1st Team VaSID All-State at kick returner. In 2021, he accumulated 341 kick return yards and led the Eagles in all-purpose yards with 660.
“I think people recognize his speed, his athleticism and his ability to make that kind of impact,” Lemn said. “For your program, Viante Tucker’s a guy that means points on the board most times. Even when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, he’s influencing games in a big way.”
Tucker has worked with Lemn throughout his Bridgewater career as an assistant and head coach. He said coach-player wise, they’ve both been able to see each other grow in their respective roles.
“He leads us well, he always gets the team motivated to keep going on Saturdays,” Tucker said. “That’s the type of coach you always want. Being around Coach Lemn has always been the best thing for me in my four years here at Bridgewater. I’m happy that he’s doing his thing now.”
With at least three more games left in an Eagles uniform, Tucker will miss being around his teammates that he gets to see every day during the season.
“When you go into that second semester of school, you don’t really see them as much because you all go your separate ways,” Tucker said. “That team spirit, being around those guys and being around all the coaches and everything; that part will be something I miss the most about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.