They’re going to need to play catch up in the coming weeks, thanks to the recent lousy weather.
“It’s unbelievable,” longtime Harrisonburg Turks skipper Bob Wease said. “It’s been every day with lightning and storms. It’s crazy.”
On Monday, Wease’s Turks started their effort to begin making up missed games with a doubleheader at Woodstock. In the last eight days, they’ve had seven contests washed out. So, entering Monday, Harrisonburg had only played three times while other squads across the Valley Baseball League had played as many as eight games and no fewer than five games.
“I think the guys are handling it OK,” Wease said. “I told them to, ‘just hang in there.’ We’re going to get ‘em in.”
He said the Turks are likely to play doubleheaders at home and on the road with Covington later this summer in order to make up the games that were scrapped with the Lumberjacks last week. They’ll play tonight in Waynesboro and then again against the Generals in Harrisonburg on Thursday to make up another postponement.
Harrisonburg was 2-1 going into the doubleheader with Woodstock, having swept a season-opening doubleheader from New Market and having suffered an 8-5 loss to Charlottesville this past Saturday.
“I think we’re going to be fine, but we need to get some rhythm and play every day again,” Wease said.
There is one positive for some of these contests being pushed back. The Turks should be deeper as the season moves along.
Wease said a trio of players – catcher Logan McNeely, second baseman Michael Dansky and pitcher Mac Callari – from Division II national champion Wingate will join Harrisonburg this week after completing their college season on Saturday. McNeely, who hit .359 with four homers and 50 RBIs this spring, was named the MVP of the D-II World Series.
Additionally, Miami two-way standout Mike Rosario and Oregon right-handed pitcher Christian Ciuffetelli have made their way to town to play for Wease after their respective college clubs were eliminated in NCAA tournament regional action.
“So, I really think we’re going to be OK,” Wease said.
Of those who appeared in the first three games for the Turks, Wease said he’s impressed with James Madison outfielder Conor Hartigan, who blasted a three-run homer against Charlottesville, as well as the pitching staff. Turks pitchers have combined to strikeout 30 hitters and boast a 1.96 ERA over 23 innings. JMU’s Liam McDonnell is 1-0 with 11 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings.
