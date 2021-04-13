The last twist to this unconventional spring season could come when a group of Colonial Athletic Association athletic directors meet – via Zoom, conceivably – and decide which member’s football program is worthy of the league’s automatic qualifying bid into the FCS postseason.
Four CAA squads are left still standing. No. 1 James Madison, No. 7 Delaware, No. 10 Villanova and No. 11 Richmond.
The others in the CAA have opted out or had their seasons conclude prematurely because of coronavirus issues.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., Delaware (4-0, 3-0 CAA) and Villanova (2-1, 2-1 CAA) tangle with the North Division crown at stake. An hour later in Harrisonburg, JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) and Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) kick off for the South Division title.
Depending on how those contests shake out, the committee of decision makers could have an easy answer with no discussion necessary or one it has to mull for a bit longer. Late last month, the Daily News-Record initially reported athletic directors in the league would make the call because the conference wasn’t going to be able to get all of its games played this spring.
“It’s unchartered and unprecedented,” Blue Hens coach Danny Rocco said. “But I do feel like for the leadership of [CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio] and our athletic directors, it’ll be a hard decision I’m sure, but they’ll make the right decision.”
Said JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne: “I have a great deal of faith that those directors will make the right decision and they have my full vote for whatever they decide.”
The athletic directors making the pick will be ones whose schools participated this spring, but aren’t in play for the automatic qualifier.
Should Delaware beat Villanova, the committee would have to select the automatic-qualifying representative from a pair of unbeaten squads – Delaware and the winner of JMU-Richmond.
“When they originally came out with the tie-breaking stuff [before the season] and how it all was going to work out,” Spiders coach Russ Huesman said, “I didn’t even read it. There wasn’t any reason to, to be honest with you. And then I heard a week or so ago that the ADs were going to make the decision, so everything is out of your hands and you just go play a football game and see what happens. They’ll make decisions and tiebreakers and all of that, so the only thing on our mind is to try to get a win at James Madison.”
Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said much of the same about his bunch and their effort in simply trying to knock of Richmond. The two in-state foes have met 37 times in their histories, with JMU holding a 19-18 edge in the series and having won the last four.
“Those are things outside of our control,” Cignetti said when asked about the CAA’s process for determining an automatic qualifier. “And we’re just focused in on having a great day of preparation today and being successful in this football game and everything else will play out. … It’s been a little bit of an unusual season, obviously. But that’s not our focus.”
The committee wouldn’t even have to have a conversation should Villanova upset Delaware, which isn’t out of the question. In the rivalry between the schools separated by only 41 miles, the Wildcats have won the last eight meetings in the series.
A Villanova win would leave only one unbeaten in the league, so whatever side wins the JMU-Richmond side would likely secure the automatic qualifier in that scenario.
“There’s a lot going on in these games,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said, “in the two games that are being played this weekend. I’d say we’re on the outside, not even looking in at this point, because winner of the other game or if Delaware beats us, they’ll be undefeated in the league, so that’ll take care of itself. But I’m sure the committee of ADs and everybody will have an opportunity to sit down and put their heads together and see what happens from that perspective.”
