If Bronco Mendenhall has it his way, the game won’t be played.
“I have no interest in going back to Florida State,” Mendenhall, the fifth-year Virginia coach, said Monday about whether or not he wanted to return with his Cavaliers to Tallahassee, Fla., later in the season after this past Saturday’s slated Atlantic Coast Conference contest between UVa and FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium was postponed.
“That opportunity was there, it’s no longer there,” Mendenhall said.
Mendenhall and his team had already traveled to FSU by the time they got word the game would not be played. The decision was made Saturday morning upon the Seminoles learning that they didn’t have enough scholarship players to compete following coronavirus testing and contact tracing within their program.
Kickoff was set for 8 p.m. on Saturday.
“Our biggest thing was the fact that we got all the way down there, and the day of the game it was canceled,” UVa senior linebacker Zane Zandier said. “I think we were all pretty shocked – the fact that we got on the plane, got all the way down there and we had our whole team ready to go. Just the day of the game, it was a shock and little disappointing.”
Zandier admitted nothing is too surprising this season given how quickly schedules can change because of the pandemic. The Cavaliers have had multiple games on their schedule moved, postponed or canceled since the campaign began, but as Mendenhall pointed out none of the alterations have been a result of COVID-19 issues at UVa.
Mendenhall said the ACC should adjust its rules to prevent what happened to UVa this past weekend from happening again. The biggest problem in regard to the UVa-FSU contest was that FSU didn’t get its coronavirus test results until late Friday night.
“There’s a lot of work that could still be done regarding protocols,” Medenhall said, “and regarding ensuring that when you make a trip that you actually have a chance to play the game. I have expressed those concerns and ideas to the ACC as has [UVa athletic director] Carla [Williams]. And we can do better is my sincere belief.
“I think that [FSU coach Mike] Norvell absolutely wanted to play the game. I think he was hoping we would play the game. Unfortunately, policies and other things prevented us from making an unnecessary trip. We waited until after 6 pm on Friday to ensure all of our results were back and all were negative. And it doesn’t seem like too much to ask for anyone that’s playing in college football to have their test in and reported negative before the opponent gets on the airplane to leave.”
The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC), winners of three straight, host Boston College this coming Saturday and conclude their regular-season slate on Dec. 12 against rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
“And then hopefully we play well enough to be considered for postseason, and we go from there,” Mendenhall said.
QB Patterson Leaving Tech
Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson II has decided to leave the school and enter the transfer portal, Hokies coach Justin Fuente said Monday.
Patterson, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in three games this fall including Virginia Tech’s 45-24 season-opening win over N.C. State in which he threw for 75 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards and a score.
“I just want to publicly thank Quincy for his time here,” Fuente said. “He’s a fantastic young man and a played a vital role on our football team. Quincy knows how I feel about him and his folks, and we stand by ready to help him in anyway we can moving forward.
“I’m sure when the news hits, his phone will be blowing up with a lot of people trying to find out about him and our phones will be blowing up, too, and we’ll have nothing but great things to say about him. Moving forward, I look forward to watching him play and getting on the field on a more consistent basis.”
Patterson was one of three quarterbacks – along with Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister – vying for playing time earlier in the season. After missing the first two games of the season, Hooker took control of the No. 1 job.
Hokies Trying To Snap Skid
This Saturday, Virginia Tech will attempt to turn its season around with an upset victory and a halt a losing streak in the process.
The Hokies, who have dropped three straight games, host No. 4 Clemson at Lane Stadium.
“I can promise it doesn’t take long to get the attention of everybody when you turn the film and you look at the team we’re about to play,” Fuente said. “So I don’t know if that helps. I know we’ll be anxious to play and prepared.”
Virginia Tech last won on Oct. 31 at Louisville. Since then, the Hokies got beat 38-35 by in-state foe Liberty in a non-conference contest, fell 25-24 at home to Miami and got bludgeoned, 47-14, at Pittsburgh.
The last four-game losing streak the Hokies endured came two seasons ago when they fell to Georgia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Miami. Fuente said the two streaks aren’t similar in any ways, because this year the program is playing through a pandemic.
“No comparison to this season,” Fuente said. “It ain’t even the same. This is the most absurd thing I’ve ever been through and I don’t mean bad. I just mean that you can’t make this stuff up. We lost two heartbreaking football games back to back that were brutal. Absolutely brutal in the midst of all this other stuff, so I don’t see any parallels with this season to anything else we’ve ever done.”
