There’s another FCS program in the Commonwealth streaking toward the postseason.
But unlike its subdivision brethren an hour north at James Madison or two hours east at Richmond, VMI hasn’t accomplished this feat yet.
“Historical check marks are motivation for the players, my staff and myself,” sixth-year Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said.
No. 10 VMI won its first five contests this spring and is 5-0 for the first time since 1960. The Keydets have already guaranteed themselves a winning record, marking the first time that’s happened at the school since 1981. To get to this point, they won at Western Carolina on March 6 for the first time ever and this past Saturday they won at Wofford for the first time ever.
More importantly, Wachenheim’s bunch is atop the Southern Conference standings and seeking to capture the league crown. VMI hasn’t done that since 1977. A victory in Lexington on Saturday over East Tennessee State would clinch an outright SoCon title and the conference’s automatic qualifying bid into the FCS playoffs – another one of those goals never met before by the Keydets.
“It’s very exciting and you can just feel it in practice from the players and coaches,” said VMI freshman running back Grant Swinehart, a Turner Ashby graduate who tallied his first collegiate rushing touchdown in the win against Wofford.
Said Wachenheim: “I enjoy winning. We all do or we wouldn’t coach. But just watching the way our coaches coach and how our players play, that has been a true pleasure for me.”
See, for Wachenheim, the climb toward success didn’t start at the beginning of his tenure. He said the trajectory only began to change for the better after he opted to alter the way in which is he was leading the Keydets on the heels of their 0-11 2017 campaign.
“I wanted to fix me,” Wachenheim said. “I wanted to become a better head football coach. So, I got into emotional intelligence.”
He needed a different perspective, he said, so he read the book Culture Defeats Strategy by Randy Jackson, a thriving veteran high school coach in Texas.
Wachenheim had been a longtime assistant coach prior to taking the gig at VMI, so he was still figuring out how to best operate as the man in charge.
Previously he had a stint at Virginia under ex-Cavaliers coach Mike London and with Washington in the NFL as its tight ends coach. Wachenheim worked for Danny Rocco, too, at Liberty and had multiple jobs working for Ken Hatfield at Air Force, Arkansas and Rice. He was a graduate assistant for Bill McCartney at Colorado also.
“So, we always had culture on the football team. It was culture that I had learned from working with Ken Hatfield at many places,” Wachenheim said. “But the difference was that kids change and a head coach-driven culture was not being as readily accepted as I had hoped for. And when I read Randy Jackson’s book, it led me to understand that today’s modern athletes have to be part of developing the culture.”
Wachenheim didn’t wait to implement what he had learned either.
Every standard the program set, Wachenheim said, was going to involve input from his players. There were regular meetings every Wednesday about what the culture of the program should look like and how players and coaches would hold each other accountable to keep the growing culture intact. He said three core values – grit, brotherhood and purpose – were developed.
“I didn’t know exactly how good we’d be when I got here,” Swinehart said. “But I knew once I got here the bond that I created and the bond my teammates had with each other was something special. And then once we started to get on a roll, we’ve just been playing pretty well.”
Recruiting players like Swinehart, who Wachenheim said is a special teams warrior and a solid running back, has made a difference, too.
Wachenheim said the quality of his roster has improved ever since he modified his recruiting tactics around the same time he committed to incorporating a player-driven culture. He said he’s had 32 different assistant coaches on his staff, and since so many have come and gone, he felt like he needed to watch every high school prospect him and his staff considered offering before the Keydets indeed made that scholarship offer.
Due to rising scholarship costs, VMI must recruit 67 percent of its players from Virginia if it wants to be at the 63-scholarship equivalency allowed at the FCS, in the SoCon and other top leagues like the Colonial Athletic Association.
“Our first plan is we’ve got to recruit the Commonwealth and we’ve got to go to every school in the state not once, not twice but three times,” Wachenheim said. “We’ve got to find a senior who played behind an FBS player and didn’t have any snaps on junior tape that maybe no one knows about.
“We’ve got to take a chance on Kris Thornton (a wide receiver who has since transferred from VMI to JMU), who had 102 catches his senior year of high school but who everyone says is too small and too slow. But you watch the tape and he’s running by everybody and catching everything that gets thrown his way. We’ve learned to evaluate players who will fit VMI.”
That’s the fit of the player-led culture, he said, as well as the schemes VMI runs on offense and defense.
The Keydets made the switch to the air raid to differentiate itself from the run-heavy option-style offenses that most of the SoCon teams utilize.
“We’ve recruited length at wide receiver as much as possible,” Wachenheim said. “We’ve struggled to get top-end speed at VMI and I think a lot of schools do. So we try to look for things that separate kids in recruiting that make them different. With [wide receiver] Jakob Herres, it was length. With Thornton, it was productivity in high school. That’s what we’re looking for. So, we’re just trying to take guys like that and then scheme within our offense what they do best and what their unique talent brings us an advantage in.”
Herres has hauled in 48 catches for 583 yards and six touchdowns this spring. The 6-foot-4 pass catcher leads the country in total receiving yards for teams playing this spring, and he was the Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week for his 207 yards and three touchdowns against Wofford.
VMI has four receivers – Herres, Max Brimigion, Michael Jackson and Leroy Thomas – with at least 20 catches. The Keydets have nine players on offense who have accounted for at least one touchdown.
“We can score on any given play and I think we’re two dimensional,” Swinehart said. “We’re not just a pass-heavy team this year. We can also run the ball pretty well and I think that’s pretty scary for opposing defenses having to deal with both of those things. We got great receivers and a great quarterback duo and some good running backs. It’s pretty scary for other teams to deal with because they can’t just try to stop one thing.”
Wachenheim, whose squad was 5-7 last season which included losses to FBS Army and Marshall, said the success the Keydets are having this year is the next step in his program’s evolution.
“We went from a team that was hoping we could win to knowing we could win,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.