The James Madison softball team added some talent on Monday.
The Dukes announced the addition of South Carolina transfer Kylee Gleason to their roster. Gleason is a 5-foot-7 infielder from Bluffton, S.C.
"We are very excited to welcome Kylee to the JMU softball famiy," JMU coach Loren LaPorte said in a statement on the school's website. "She is a utility player who is very athletic and poised. She is a triple threat from the left side and has great barrel control and speed."
Gleason hit .400 and had a .950 fielding percentage for the Gamecocks as a true freshman last season. She'll have four years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA's adopted COVID-19 policies.
She was named the 2019-20 South Carolina Gatorade Softball Player of the Year as a senior in high school after hitting .762 in seven games that spring before the remainder of the season was cancelled.
In the full 2019 season, she hit .638 with 43 hits, 41 runs, 21 RBI and 36 stolen bases. In her prep career, she never finished a season batting below .483 on her way to a .555 career batting average with 134 stolen bases.
