CHARLOTTESVILLE – They pulled within 10 points of top-ranked Clemson midway through the third quarter this past Saturday.
And although Virginia never caught the Tigers, the Cavaliers’ performance in their 41-23 loss to the national power was improved from last year’s meeting between the two sides in the ACC championship game when Clemson jumped ahead of Virginia, 31-7, at halftime en route to a 45-point lopsided decision.
So Saturday’s showing boosted the confidence of UVa players, according to Cavaliers senior cornerback De’Vante Cross.
“They’re the number one team in the country and so going into the rest of the season you won’t see anything that’s better,” Cross said. “If anything, you’ll see teams that are equal to, so you know you already have that under your belt and you’ve already faced that level of competition, so now you’re prepared for anything else because you’re not going to see too many things that are better than that and so [playing against Clemson is] a great way to see how you match up, how you stack up and now during the rest of the season, you can just play.”
Virginia (1-1) hosts N.C. State at Scott Stadium on Saturday.
Three Hokies Earn ACC Honors
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert was named Atlantic Coast Conference running back and specialist of the week by the league for his performance against Duke this past Saturday.
“He’s just explosive and strong,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said Monday about his running back. “He’s got good vision and he’s been really good for us.”
Herbert rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and added 150 kick-return yards to set a single-game program record with 357 all-purpose yards in the victory.
Hokies’ left tackle Christian Darrisaw was tabbed ACC co-offensive lineman of the week for helping pave the way for Herbert, and Virginia tech defensive end Emmanuel Belmar was named ACC defensive lineman of the week for his three sacks against the Blue Devils.
Oct. 17 Game Times Released
On Monday, the ACC announced times and TV assignments for its Oct. 17 games. Virginia’s contest at Wake Forest is slated for 4 p.m. on ACC Network, and Virginia Tech will welcome Boston College to Lane Stadium for an 8 p.m. start on ACC Network.
