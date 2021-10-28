Virginia’s gubernatorial election is one of the reasons why James Madison’s timeline for entrance into the Sun Belt Conference is behind others like Southern Miss and Old Dominion, which announced their move into the league earlier this week.
Over the last few days, sources have told the Daily News-Record that JMU will not be able to present to and seek approval from the General Assembly in Richmond until after Tuesday’s election. So, that would set the Dukes up, if they are approved, for a potential announcement late next week.
Of course, JMU needs approval from its own Board of Visitors first and a meeting is scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m. on campus, but the following step is to earn state approval. Then, finally, JMU would be in a position to accept a formal invitation from the Sun Belt Conference.
Virginia HB1897 requires all four-year public institutions to earn approval from the state when any of its sports are moving up in division level – including from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
DN-R sources have indicated the school is working diligently to ensure its presentation for the General Assembly highlights that it can meet the financial requirements – specifically the ones in the Cox Bill – to make a jump to the FBS.
According to sources, JMU has been the Sun Belt’s top target in this round of realignment with the league’s pursuit of Old Dominion and Marshall having driven the Dukes from being interested to wanting to make a commitment to the conference when those two programs became involved.
Old Dominion was officially welcomed into the Sun Belt on Wednesday, and Marshall is expected to join the Sun Belt once a new school president was in place. Marshall named a new president on Thursday afternoon.
Old Dominion and Southern Miss have a start date of no later than July 1, 2023 in the Sun Belt.
With the additions of ODU and Southern Miss, the Sun Belt stretches from Virginia to Texas and also fields members Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.
(0) comments
