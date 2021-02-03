In the past, the first Wednesday in February was always one of college football’s busiest days of the year.
Not so much anymore. Just look around the Commonwealth.
Virginia, Virginia Tech and James Madison didn’t sign any high school prospects during the traditional National Letter of Intent signing date on Wednesday. Those schools did the heavy lifting in December.
“It’s been over for a long time for us,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente told reporters during a video conference on Wednesday morning. “I know there’s always things out there that can happen on the second signing day, but the first signing day is becoming signing day. You still handle transfers and that sort of stuff, but it doesn’t feel any different than any other day to me because we’ve moved on for some time.”
Although they didn’t ink any prep-level standouts, both the Hokies and the Cavaliers officially welcomed transfers to their respective programs on Wednesday.
Virginia Tech announced it signed quarterback Connor Blumrick (Texas A&M), safety Tae Daley (Vanderbilt), offensive lineman Johnny Jordan (Maryland) and defensive tackle Jordan Williams (Clemson). Blumrick, Daley and Williams are already on campus in Blacksburg training with the Hokies, and Jordan is expected to arrive after the spring semester.
Williams played in 38 games and started three for Clemson, including this past season’s Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game against Notre Dame and the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State. He tallied 55 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks over the last three seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played at Cox High School in Virginia Beach before beginning his college career with the Tigers.
“We have not been real big at defensive tackle,” Fuente said, “and that’s been part of what we need to do and he certainly brings that first and foremost. And hopefully combining that with what we’re trying to do with those people, can help him be as productive as possible. But this is a large man that moves well.”
Fuente said Blumrick, who played quarterback, tight end, running back and on special teams during his time with the Aggies, came recommended from Texas A&M offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Dickey. Dickey worked previously for Fuente at Memphis.
“Spoke volumes about [Blumrick] that he did play different spots for A&M,” Fuente said. “Darrell Dickey and I go way back and Darrell told us exactly what we’d be getting and that’s what we were looking for. We moved forward after that.”
Virginia signed former Harvard running back Devin Darrington as a graduate transfer. With the Crimson, Darrington ran for 1,181 rushing yards and 12 scores. He earned second-team All-Ivy League honors in 2019.
This past fall, UVa was extremely successful when adding FCS transfers. Former JMU safety D’Angelo Amos, ex-Dukes defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa and former Towson running back Shane Simpson all became key contributors for the Cavaliers.
Dukes Finished In December
James Madison didn’t sign any athletes Wednesday. But that’s because the Dukes completed their 2021 signing class in December during the early signing period.
The 12-man group finished then consists of eight recruits from Virginia, three from Maryland and one from New Jersey. It features four Rivals.com three-star prospects in Battlefield (Haymarket) linebacker Matt Binkowski, Lord Botetourt (Daleville) tight end Zach Horton, Stone Bridge (Ashburn) linebacker Skylar Martin and Cherokee (Marlton, N.J.) offensive lineman Josh Toner.
Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.) quarterback Billy Atkins is also an important member of the 2021 class for the Dukes. The 6-foot-1½ signal-caller threw for 3,089 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.
“We were a little bit more aggressive early in the process than we normally would be,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said in December. “And, you know, I’ve never known a coach on a signing day that didn’t love his recruiting class, but I think this is a really strong class.”
Brown Inks With Findlay
Former JMU wide receiver Jake Brown signed with Division II University of Findlay (Ohio) on Wednesday. In the fall, the ex-Dukes pass-catcher decided to leave JMU as a graduate transfer to pursue an MBA.
“Honestly, I want to go somewhere where it’d be a good fit,” Brown told the DN-R in October.
During his time in Harrisonburg, he hauled in 68 catches for 776 yards and four touchdowns and elevated himself from walk-on to on-scholarship starter.
Findlay plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, which will hold a spring football season beginning in March.
Local Standouts Sign NLIs
A pair of local football players inked their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Luray quarterback Dalton Griffith signed with D-II Frostburg State (Md.) and Broadway wide receiver Nate Tinnell signed with Emory & Henry, a founding member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference transitioning from D-III to D-II to play in the South Atlantic Conference in the fall of 2022.
Frostburg State coach DeLane Fitzgerald is a JMU alum and spent the 2002 season on former Dukes coach Mickey Matthews’ staff. Emory & Henry is coached by Curt Newsome, who overlapped with Fitzgerald at JMU. Newsome was with the Dukes’ staff as an assistant from 1999 through 2005 and then returned to the program in 2013 before leaving for the gig at E&H.
Griffith rushed for 427 yards and eight touchdowns on 62 carries and threw for 406 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception as a junior. Tinnell made 43 catches for 635 yards and three scores in 2019.
Luray is slated to kick off its spring season on Feb. 26 at home against Page County and Broadway is scheduled to begin its campaign the same night at Stuarts Draft.
