Miette Veldman slapped down nine kills and added seven digs as James Madison swept William & Mary 25-19, 25-7, 25-18 inside Godwin Hall in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action on Sunday.
Sophia Davis had eight kills and seven blocks for the Dukes (12-4, 6-2 CAA) while Caroline Dozier dished out 24 assists, Jaydyn Clemmer added eight digs and Annie Smith and Chloe Wilmoth added five kills apiece.
JMU also swept the Tribe 25-17, 25-8, 25-21 in Harrisonburg on Saturday behind 14 kills from Veldman.
In that victory, Clemmer finished with six digs while Dozier had a team-best 27 assists in the victory.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Women’s Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Guilford 1: Former Wilson Memorial standout Paris Hutchinson had 14 kills, 12 digs and a trio of aces as Eastern Mennonite earned a 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 win over Guilford to wrap up an overall successful day in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tri-match at Randolph on Saturday.
Megan Miller had 21 assists for the Royals (9-2, 7-2 ODAC) while Abby Kaufman finished with 12 digs.
In a 27-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 win over Randolph earlier in the day, Hutchinson slapped down 26 kills and had 13 digs while Kaufman added 28 digs and Lizzy Kirkton had a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs.
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0: Grace Hayes dished out 34 assists and scooped up 10 digs as Bridgewater swept host Randolph 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 in the second contest of an ODAC tri-match on Saturday.
Ashley Casey had 12 kills to lead the Eagles (11-9, 6-3 ODAC) while Jessica Bissmeyer finished with 10.
Defensively, Grace Williams led BC with 15 digs while Ashley Rutherford chipped in with 11 of her own.
Earlier in the day, the Eagles also picked up a 25-15, 25-13, 26-24 sweep of Guilford.
In that victory, Hayes had 18 assists, Rutherford added 13 digs and Bissmeyer finished with 10 kills.
Men’s Soccer
UNC Wilmington 1, James Madison 0: Jalen Anderson scored off an assist from Omar Aboutaleb in the second overtime to lift UNC Wilmington to a thrilling 1-0 CAA home victory over James Madison on Saturday.
In the loss for the Dukes (10-3, 4-1 CAA), Martin Leu finished with four saves.
Washington and Lee 8, Eastern Mennonite 0: Washington and Lee, the nation’s top-ranked team in Division III, dominated Eastern Mennonite in an 8-0 shutout in ODAC action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
In the loss for the Royals (1-13, 1-5 ODAC), Ahmed Zaatar finished with five saves.
Bridgewater 2, Hampden-Sydney 2: Junior standout Trevon Phillips scored twice — once in each half — as Bridgewater battled to a 2-2 draw with Hampden-Sydney in ODAC action at home on Saturday.
Charles Schweinefuss finished with six saves in goal for the Eagles (5-6-2, 1-3-2 ODAC).
Women’s Soccer
UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1: Midfielder Iris Rabot had the lone goal for James Madison in a 3-1 CAA loss to UNC Wilmington on Sunday afternoon at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
Alexandra Blom finished with one save in goal for the Dukes (5-8-1, 2-3 CAA).
Randolph-Macon 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: Randolph-Macon used two second-half goals to pull away for a 2-0 shutout of ODAC opponent Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Aja Laun posted seven saves in goal for the Royals (3-8-1, 1-5-1 ODAC) in the loss.
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 1: Skyler Daum, Alicia Keo and Ashley Sabatino scored one goal apiece as Bridgewater cruised to an impressive 3-1 win over Randolph in ODAC action at home on Saturday.
Madison Crooks had an assist for the Eagles (11-1-2, 5-0-1 ODAC) while Sydney Davis finished with two saves.
Women’s Field Hockey
James Madison 2, Temple 0: Courtney Lynch and Rachel Yeager each scored as James Madison picked up an impressive 2-0 non-conference shutout of Temple on the road on Sunday.
Florien Marcussen was impressive in goal for the Dukes (9-5) with four saves.
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0: Ann Ghally collected an impressive 21 saves on the day, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a disappointing 6-0 ODAC shutout loss to Roanoke on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
The Royals (7-7, 0-4 ODAC) were outshot 38-1 by the Maroons in the loss.
