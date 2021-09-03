BUIES CREEK, N.C. – At Gilbert Craig Gore Arena in North Carolina on Friday, James Madison women’s volleyball picked up a pair of non-league wins.
The Dukes knocked off Alabama State in three sets (25-11, 25-19, 25-7) in the first contest before dispatching host Campbell with a sweep (27-25, 25-19, 25-14) in the second match.
JMU sophomore Miëtte Veldman, last season’s Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year, racked up 26 kills across the two matches. Dukes junior Caroline Dozier contributed 19 assists against Alabama State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference before tallying 41 assists against Campbell of the Big South.
JMU improved to 4-1 on the campaign with the victories.
In other college sports Friday:
Women’s Volleyball
Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: In five sets, Eastern Mennonite dropped its season opener 10-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8 to Marymount in the Route 42 Classic at Bridgewater College.
The Royals (0-1) got 19 kills from Lizzy Kirkton and 18 kills from Paris Hutchinson in the loss.
Field Hockey
Old Dominion 3, James Madison 2: Delphine Le Jeune’s fourth-period goal broke a tie and pushed No. 18 Old Dominion past No. 24 James Madison, 3-2, in a non-conference matchup in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes (2-1) got both of their goals from Eveline Zwager. Her first provided JMU a 1-0 lead and her second evened the game at 2 before Le June scored on a penalty later in the final stanza. ODU improved to 2-1.
Eastern Mennonite 8, Lancaster Bible 0: In its season-opening contest, Eastern Mennonite blanked visiting Lancaster Bible at EMU.
Royals (1-0) sophomore Elizabeth Longacre scored five times and teammates Skylar Hedgepeth, Morgan Leslie and Brandy Troutman each had a goal.
Dukes Name Radio Voice
On Friday, Dave Riggert was named the new radio play-by-play voice of James Madison Athletics by Harrisonburg Radio Group and Learfield’s JMU Sports Properties.
Riggert previously served in the same role at Division II Missouri Western State University since 2009.
He’s had a two-decade career in broadcasting in Missouri and Kansas, and took on other assignments like Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball with the K-State Sports Network on top of his MWSU duties.
Riggert replaces Dave Thomas, who recently accepted a new job in North Carolina. Thomas will call Saturday’s football season-opening contest against Morehead State and next week’s Sept. 11 matchup with Maine before Riggert steps in when the Dukes travel to face Weber State on Sept. 18 in Ogden, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.